Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs Australia, Only T20: How To Watch PAK Vs AUS Cricket Tour Finale - Check Full Details

Australia's historic tour of Pakistan in 2022 concludes with the lone T20 International on Tuesday (April 5) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The Australian national cricket team landed in Islamabad on February 27 for the first tour in the country in 24 years. They have so far played three Tests and three ODIs in this tour. The PAK vs AUS, T20I cricket match will be telecast live on TV. Fans can also stream the final match of Australia's tour of Pakistan 2022 online. (More Cricket News)

The tour started with the first Test in Rawalpindi, followed by another drawn match in Karachi. But the visitors drew first blood in Lahore with visiting skipper Pat Cummins winning the player of the match award. Pakistan-born Usman Khawaja claimed the player of the series award for his 496 runs at an average of 165.33. With the all-pervasive Indian Premier League (IPL) also starting on March 26, the cricket world's focus sure shifted to India, and Australia made wholesome changes in their squad for the limited-overs series.

The ODIs started with Australia, under Aaron Finch, winning the first match by 88 runs. Pakistan hit back to win the second match, eclipsing Australia's 348/8 in a record chase. The match featured centuries from Ben McDermott, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam. The Pakistani duo continued to make mincemeat of the Aussie attack in the third match, and they sealed the ODIs 2-1. Honours even! Now, they are ready for a final showdown.

Pakistan vs Australia, T20I Head-to-head Record

This will be 25th Pakistan vs Australia, T20 cricket match. Pakistan lead Australia 13-10 in the head-to-head, with the Aussies winning the last three matches. They are also unbeaten in the last four outings. The last time they met, Australia defeated Pakistan in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, 2nd semi-final en route to their maiden title.

In the previous bilateral T20I series between the two teams, Australia won 2-0 (three matches). Pakistan lead the series head-to-head record too (4-3), three of those in one-match playoffs.

Pakistan vs Australia T20, match and telecast details

When is Pakistan vs Australia, T20I cricket match?

Pakistan vs Australia, T20I cricket match is scheduled for April 5 (Tuesday), 2022.

What is the start time for Pakistan vs Australia, T20I cricket match?

Pakistan vs Australia, T20 cricket match will start at 8:30 PM IST (local time: 8:00 PM)

Where will Pakistan vs Australia, T20 cricket match play?

Pakistan vs Australia, T20 cricket match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

How to watch Pakistan vs Australia, T20 cricket match?

In India, the Pakistan vs Australia, T20 cricket match will be telecast live on Sony Pictures Sports Network. The PAK vs AUS cricket match can also be streamed live on SonyLiv.

Squads

Pakistan : Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.