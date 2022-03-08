Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
PAK Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 5: Pakistan Vs Australia Rawalpindi Clash Needs Spice

The first Pakistan vs Australia Test in Rawalpindi ends today. Follow here Day 5 live updates and cricket scores of PAK vs AUS.

Expect a full day's play on Tuesday. But a draw is written all over the first PAK vs AUS Test. AP

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 9:38 am

"Pretty benign, dead wicket," that's the verdict from Steve Smith, one of the contemporary batting greats as first Pakistan vs Australia Test match in Rawalpindi enters the final day on Tuesday. No winners, evidently so far in this historic tour. And both sides will share the honours after scoring more than 1000 runs. That's Test cricket for you on a dead wicket. And Pakistan should be blamed for laying out a benign carpet. After all, Aussies are touring the country after 24 years. The occasion demands some spice. With that, follow the proceedings of the first PAK vs AUS Test, Day 5 here:

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | Cricket News

9:30 AM IST: Lot Left On Final Day

With a substantial part of the match lost to rain, the historic encounter is slowly moving towards a draw. Having said that there is a lot left in this Test match on the final day.     

9:26 AM IST: Welcome

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fifth and final day of the Pakistan vs Australia first Test match in Rawalpindi. The first four days have been no less than the excitement with the visitors returning to the Asian nation after more than two decades.    

Day 5 Preview

Australia will resume the day on 449/7 after 137 overs with Mitchell Starc and skipper Pat Cummins unbeaten on 12 and 4 runs respectively at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The visitors still trail Pakistan, who declared at 476/4, by 27 runs.

Unlike Day 4, the weather looks fine for a full day of cricket. But the play will most probably follow the trend, that of batters dominating the bowlers, unless something chaotic happens.

With Test matches still coming up in Karachi and Lahore, the series will surely see some results. But for now, both sides will have to settle for a draw and lose out on crucial ICC World Test Championship points. As of March 6, Australia were leading the points table, with Pakistan closely on their heels at second. Check the standings HERE.

The final day can still spring some surprise though. 90 overs are more than enough to wrap up two innings. And both sides have some fine bowlers who can trigger such collapses on their respective ranks.

The likes of Shaheen Afridi, Nauman Ali, Pat Cummins Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, etc. should be given a chance to shine on this insipid Test. The clash has seen enough of Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and their ilk. 

