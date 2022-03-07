Monday, Mar 07, 2022
PAK Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 4: Teams Take Early Lunch As No Play In First Session Due To Wet Outfield

Follow live cricket scores of PAK Vs AUS 1st Test Day 4 here.

PAK Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 4: Teams Take Early Lunch As No Play In First Session Due To Wet Outfield
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, left, and Steve Smith can torment Pakistan. AP

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 12:25 pm

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia is meandering towards a high-scoring draw with batters dominating the match. Not so far from Rawalpindi, in Mohali, it took only three days for India to wrap up Sri Lanka. But in Rawalpindi, it will take a dramatic collapse or two, or something very extraordinary to force even a result. Today is the day to make a move. Follow Day 4 live cricket scores and updates of PAK vs AUS first Test.

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | Cricket News

12:20 AM IST: Lunch Break

It's official. The umpires have taken the Lunch break. No play was possible in the first session due to the wet outfield.

AUS 271/2 (73)

11:30 AM IST: Another Inspection After Half An Hour

The latest update is that the umpires will inspect the conditions again at 12:00 PM IST.

11:18 AM IST: Listen To Usman Khawaja

The Pakistan-born Australian cricketer goes down the memory lane. Listen to him.

10:42 AM IST: Have A Look At Conditions

10:14 AM IST: Umpires To Inspect Conditions 

Despite the best of efforts from the groundsmen to dry the outfield, the match today is expected to start at least an hour late to its scheduled time that is 10:30 AM IST. However, at the same time the umpires will inspect the conditions and give an official start time.

09:51 AM IST: Start Delayed

Notably, the match today will start with a slight delay as it rained last night and outfield is wet.

09:32 AM IST: Wecome Guys

Hello and welcome to the Day 4 live blog of ongoing Pakistan Vs Australia first Test match at Rawalpindi.

Day 4 Preview

Australia are in Pakistan for the first time since 1998, and many have predicted it to be a tough tour. But Pat Cummins & Co, despite the recent spate of heart-breaking news, are holding their ground.

Playing a Test match in Pakistan is never easy, but the Aussies have shown no signs of nerves. Led by Islamabad-born batter Usman Khawaja, who missed a deserved century by just three runs, Australia were 271/2 at the close of play on Day 3, in reply to Pakistan's 476/4d.

The play on the so-called moving day at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Sunday continued as expected with the visiting batters having their say on a placid pitch. The top three batters have hit fifties, and on the penultimate day, Australia will hope for Marnus Labuschagne (69 not out) and Steven Smith (24 not out) to post big scores and effectively kill Pakistan's chance. They are already on an unbeaten stand of 68 runs for the third wicket.

For Pakistan, it will be another testing day under the Rawalpindi sky. With spinners uncharacteristically struggling, Babar Azam will rely heavily on prodigious pacer Shaheen Afridi to produce the goods.

