Premier League: Marc Cucurella Praises Chelsea's Squad Depth As Blues Chase Major Silverware

Cucurella insisted the depth of Enzo Maresca’s squad is not a hindrance as they look to build on their Conference League and Club World Cup success

  • Chelsea will be playing the Champions League this season

  • The Blues defender praised his squad's depth ahead of busy season

  • Chelsea are the current CWC Champions

Marc Cucurella believes Chelsea’s strength in depth shows their ambition to do “great things” this season.

The Blues secured their first win of their 2025-26 Premier League campaign after thrashing West Ham 5-1, with five different players scoring the goals.

Chelsea have been as busy as ever in the transfer market this summer, bringing in the likes of Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens and Jorrel Hato, while Estevao joined the club a year after his transfer from Palmeiras was agreed.

Cucurella insisted the depth of Enzo Maresca’s squad is not a hindrance as they look to build on their Conference League and Club World Cup success.

“We had five different goalscorers [at West Ham] which shows the team is very ambitious and has a lot of quality,” Cucurella told the club website.

“We have new players who bring a lot of energy and quality. It’s about teamwork and we all showed we can bring something to the team.

“All of us need to be important during the season. We have improved and we need to keep working.

“We need to continue in the way we ended last season. We need to go step by step, game by game, we have an amazing season in front of us and hopefully we can do great things.”

Hato replaced Cucurella in the 69th minute of their win over the Hammers, while Estevao was handed a last-second start after Cole Palmer was ruled out with injury during the warm-ups.

The Spanish left-back, who joined Chelsea in 2022, hopes he can help the teenagers settle into their new club.

“Hato made his debut and I’m very happy for him,” Cucurella added.

“He’s a very good player, very young, and hopefully I can help him with his adaptation here.

“Estevao is very young but very mature. In theory he was starting on the bench, but in five minutes he needed to be ready. He had to listen to the tactics and everything.

“He had an amazing game. He had an opportunity to score at the end, but he has a lot of quality and he can improve a lot, so hopefully he can continue in this way.”

