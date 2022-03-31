It's Game Time Travis Head and Aaron Finch come out to open Australia's innings. Hasan Ali makes place for Shaheen Afridi and no surprise, the left-arm pacer will bowl the first over. Here wo go!

Deja Vu? Pakistan had won the toss in first ODI as well and opted to bowl first. They eventually lost the game by 88 runs. They have again won the toss and once again opted to bowl first. Will the result too remain same?

Playing XIs Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan Opt To Bowl Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia in the second ODI.

TRIVIA The last time Pakistan beat Australia in a ODI match at Lahore was in 1998. The game was technically a tie, with both sides scoring 229, but Pakistan were awarded the win because they lost one fewer wicket, according to ESPNCricinfo.

AFRIDI DOUBTFUL Pakistan's leading fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is a doubtful starter. He had hurt his knee while batting in the nets before the first ODI. Hasan Ali is a good back-up for Babar Azam's team.