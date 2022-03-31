Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
PAK Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd ODI: Pakistan Opt To Bowl Against Australia In Lahore

Australia won the first ODI with comprehensive ease. Pakistan have to up their game today. Follow here PAK vs AUS live cricket score.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0. Follow here PAK vs AUS live cricket scores.

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 3:31 pm

Pakistan, in the middle of a political storm featuring former Cricket World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan, who is now the President of the nation, need no less than a win in Lahore on Thursday to stay alive in the three-match ODI series against Australia. The visitors have been hit by COVID and injuries. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the series. Marsh is expected to join Delhi Capitals for IPL 2022 and Ashton Agar had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus just hours before the first ODI that Australia won by 88 runs. Follow live cricket of PAK vs AUS second ODI here. 

LIVE SCORECARD | SA vs BAN 1st TEST SCORECARD | IPL 2022 
 

  • 31 Mar 2022 / 3:31 PM

    It's Game Time

    Travis Head and Aaron Finch come out to open Australia's innings. Hasan Ali makes place for Shaheen Afridi and no surprise, the left-arm pacer will bowl the first over. Here wo go!

  • 31 Mar 2022 / 3:19 PM

    Deja Vu?

    Pakistan had won the toss in first ODI as well and opted to bowl first. They eventually lost the game by 88 runs. They have again won the toss and once again opted to bowl first. Will the result too remain same?

  • 31 Mar 2022 / 3:14 PM

    Playing XIs

    Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson

    Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood

  • 31 Mar 2022 / 3:04 PM

    Pakistan Opt To Bowl

    Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia in the second ODI.

  • 31 Mar 2022 / 2:33 PM

    TRIVIA

    The last time Pakistan beat Australia in a ODI match at Lahore was in 1998. The game was technically a tie, with both sides scoring 229, but Pakistan were awarded the win because they lost one fewer wicket, according to ESPNCricinfo.

  • 31 Mar 2022 / 2:33 PM

    AFRIDI DOUBTFUL

    Pakistan's leading fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is a doubtful starter. He had hurt his knee while batting in the nets before the first ODI. Hasan Ali is a good back-up for Babar Azam's team.

  • 31 Mar 2022 / 2:31 PM

    PAK IN DESPAIR

    A defeat in the ODIs versus Australia will hurt Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the ODI World Cup in India next year tougher. In the World Cup Super League cycle, only Zimbabwe and the Netherlands have fewer matches than Pakistan, who may end up playing the qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

Sports Cricket Pakistan Vs Australia 2022 Australia’s Tour Of Pakistan 2022 Pakistan National Cricket Team Australian National Cricket Team Lahore Aaron Finch Babar Azam
