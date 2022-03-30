Pakistan Vs Australia, Second ODI, Live Streaming: Where To See PAK Vs AUS Live In India

Pakistan and Australia face each other in the second ODI of three-match series on Thursday at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The PAK vs AUS second ODI will be telecast live on Sony Pictures Sports Network. Fans can also stream the matches live on SonyLiv. (More Cricket News)

After winning the first game of the three-match ODI series, Australia will eye to clinch series when they take on Pakistan in the second game.

Despite missing some key players in the first ODI, the Australian team put up a dominant show with the bat before the bowlers also joined the party and helped the side take a 1-0 lead in the series. Travis Head hogged limelight in the first innings with his 101 off 72 balls, while it was Adam Zampa’s 4/38 that stole the in the second innings.

On the other hand, Haris Rauf (2/44 in 8 overs) and Zahid Mahmood (2/59 in 10 overs) were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, while Imam-ul-Haq (103 off 96) and Babar Azam (57 off 72) were the positives for the hosts in batting.

Pakistan Vs Australia ODI Head-to-head Record

Pakistan and Australia have played 105 ODIs against each other so far. Australia lead the head-to-head record 69-32. While one of the matches ended in a tie, three matches ended in no result. Australia have won the previous ten meetings.

Both the sides have previously played 11 bilateral ODI series with Australia winning 8 of them and Pakistan the remaining three.

Match And Telecast Details Of The Second PAK Vs AUS ODI

The second ODI match between Pakistan and Australia is scheduled to take place on March 31, 2022. The start time for PAK vs AUS, second ODI is 3:30 PM IST (03:00 PM local).

Second Pakistan vs Australia ODI will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Second Pakistan vs Australia ODI will be telecast live on Sony Pictures Sports Network in India. The live streaming of PAK vs AUS will be available on SonyLiv.