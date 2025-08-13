Transfers: Como 1907 Continue Summer Spending Spree With Alvaro Morata Addition

Morata is Como's 12th signing of the summer, joining the likes of Jesus Rodriguez, Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn, and Martin Baturina at the club

Summary
  • Morata signs for Como after leaving Galatasaray

  • Had spells at Real Madrid, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid

  • Como are managed by Cesc Fabregas

Como have announced the signing of Alvaro Morata on a loan deal from AC Milan.

Morata was initially set to spend the first half of the 2025-26 season with Galatasaray, but the deal was mutually terminated to complete the transfer to Como.

Along with spells at Real Madrid, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, Morata also has experience in the Italian top-flight with Juventus.

In 146 Serie A appearances with Juventus and Milan, Morata has scored 40 goals and registered 28 assists. He has also won two Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia, along with two Champions Leagues with Madrid and the Europa League at Chelsea.

Morata is Como's 12th signing of the summer, joining the likes of Jesus Rodriguez, Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn, and Martin Baturina at the club.

Como's deal for Morata is a loan with an obligation to buy, and the Spanish international is excited to get started with the Italian side.

"I'm really happy to have arrived in Como," Morata told the club website.

"Last year, playing against them, I was able to appreciate the team and the project; you can see that there is a lot of ambition.

"I promise the fans and the club that I will give 200% in every training session and every match. I can’t wait to wear this shirt."

Morata, who has 86 caps and 37 goals for Spain, was also team-mates with head coach Cesc Fabregas during their time together at Chelsea.

Fabregas believes Morata's personality and intelligence can help Como throughout the season.

"I've known Alvaro for many years, and I've always admired the way he plays and the way he carries himself," said Fabregas.

"He's an intelligent striker who has delivered in the biggest moments and a team-mate who lifts everyone around him. We're so happy to have him here at Como."

