Barcelona 5-0 Como 1907: Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal Impress In Joan Gamper Trophy Rout

Yamal and Lopez scored a brace each
Barca retained the Joan Gamper Trophy
Marcus Rashford provided an assist in the game
Barcelona's unbeaten start to their pre-season preparations continued as they ran riot against Como, beating the Serie A side 5-0 to reclaim the Joan Gamper Trophy.
The La Liga giants had lost their crown to Monaco in 2024, but cruised to the title on Sunday, helped by braces from Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal.
Barcelona hit the front in the 21st minute when Fermin capitalised on a poor pass out from the back, confidently stroking the ball home from the edge of the penalty area.
Fermin doubled his and Barcelona's tally 10 minutes before half-time with an exquisite strike into the top-left corner, though Hansi Flick's side were not done there.
Two goals in five minutes saw the LaLiga champions pull further clear before the break, with Marcus Rashford's pinpoint cross turned home by Raphinha in the 37th minute.
Raphinha then turned provider for Yamal, with the Brazilian picking Ignace Van Der Brempt's pocket before setting up his team-mate for a simple finish from close range.
And they could have had more in the first 45 minutes, but Rashford, making his first start for Blaugrana, was unable to find the net after rounding Como goalkeeper Jean Butez.
However, it mattered little to Barcelona, who concluded the scoring three minutes after the restart when Yamal finished first time into the bottom-left corner with a fine effort.
Data Debrief: No Lewandowski, no problem for Barca
Ahead of kick-off, Barcelona were dealt an injury blow after last season's top scorer, Robert Lewandowski, was ruled out with a hamstring injury, though Flick's star-studded attack were able to overcome his absence with a ruthless display.
Barcelona have now scored 20 goals in their four pre-season games, with Yamal taking his goal contribution tally to five (four goals, one assist) in those matches, with the Spaniard looking set to build on his impressive campaign in 2024-25.
Rashford also appears to be finding his feet with his new club, with the on-loan Manchester United forward recording his second goal involvement of pre-season, with his display here putting his name forward for a starting spot in Flick's attack.