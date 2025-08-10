Lamine Yamal (left)) and Raphinha celebrate a goal. X/FCBarcelona

Here are the highlights of the Joan Gamper Trophy 2025 fixture between FC Barcelona and Como 1907 at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Monday, 11 August 2025. Catalan side ran riot as braces from Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal ensured a thumping 5-0 victory over their Italian opponents. Marcus Rashford missed a sitter but was able to assist a goal for Raphinha. Follow the scores and updates from the Barcelona vs Como match right here.

10 Aug 2025, 10:32:32 pm IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Welcome! Hello and welcome to all our readers tuning in for the pre-season showdown between FC Barcelona and Como. The Joan Gamper Trophy wraps up the pre-season for both clubs after a summer of significant squad changes. Which team will come out on top tonight? The action in Catalunya starts at 12:30 AM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Where To Watch?

10 Aug 2025, 10:44:47 pm IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Predicted XIs Barcelona: Wojciech Szczesny (gk), Alejandro Balde, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford Como: Jean Butez (gk), Mergim Vojvoda, Ignace Van Der Brempt, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Alex Valle, Nico Paz, Maximo Perrone, Martin Baturina, Jayden Addai, Anastasios Douvikas, Assane Diao

10 Aug 2025, 11:11:38 pm IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Match Details Location: Barcelona, Spain

Stadium: Estadi Johan Cryuff

Date: Sunday, August 10

Kick-Off Time: 12:30 am IST

10 Aug 2025, 11:35:49 pm IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Head-to-Head Record This is the first fixture between Barcelona and Como.

10 Aug 2025, 11:38:45 pm IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Barcelona, Como 1907 XIs Out Joan Garcia (gk), Alejandro Balde, Ronaldo Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Marcus Rashford, Fermin, Frenkie de Jong, Eric Butez (gk), Kempf, Valle, Roberto, Douvikas, Baturina, Vojvoda, Addai, Van der Brempt, Paz, Azon

10 Aug 2025, 11:55:25 pm IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Marcus Rashford Presented To The Fans On-loan Man United forward Marcus Rashford is presented to the fans ahead of kick-off agaisnt Como.

11 Aug 2025, 12:11:38 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Hansi Flick Speaks To The Fans ❝ We want to win a lot of games and a lot of titles ❞



Coach Hansi Flick pic.twitter.com/CY6Yx5e18l — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 10, 2025

11 Aug 2025, 12:28:42 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: KO Soon Kick-off is minutes away at the Estadi Johan Cruyff as Barcelona look to get back into shape up prior to their title defence in the La Liga.

11 Aug 2025, 12:39:39 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: KO In Spain Kick-off and Como immediately attack the Barca goal with the visitors attacking from right to left. BAR 0-0 COM 1'

11 Aug 2025, 12:43:25 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Barca's Chance Now it's Barca's chance to hit back as Raphinha wins the ball back and Rashford tries to play it back to the Brazilian but the pass is a tad bit heavy. Chance goes begging. BAR 0-0 COM 5'

11 Aug 2025, 12:46:42 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: COM Impressive Como, coming to the Catalans for the first time, are not fazed by the opposition and are playing some slick football here. Former Catalan Cesc Fabregas really has made Como a stiff opposition. BAR 0-0 COM 8'

11 Aug 2025, 12:52:10 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: COM's Plan - Attack Channels Como's plan is simple - attack the channels and hit on the counter. Barca are doing all their best to stop that but one good delivery can prove detrimental. BAR 0-0 COM 12'

11 Aug 2025, 12:55:53 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Marcus Rashford Playing Up Top With Lewandowski injured, Rashford is playing up top for Barca and the Englishman is trying his level to impress in the role and pressing high. A big season for Rashford ever since his exit from Old Trafford. BAR 0-0 COM 19'

11 Aug 2025, 01:00:29 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Goal Fermin Lopez has given Catalans the lead in the Joan Gamper Trophy against Como 1907. The attacker finds himself unmarked in the penalty area and his loose shot goes past the Como keeper and earns his side a well-deserved lead. BAR 1-0 COM 21'

11 Aug 2025, 01:05:02 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Como Free-kick Chance Wasted COM receive a free-kick and the they take it but the ball isn't a great one and it lands safely into the hands of Joan Garcia. BAR 1-0 COM 29'

11 Aug 2025, 01:08:24 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Cooling Break Temperatures are high in Barcelona and the players from either side take a cooling break and also allows coaches of both sides to alter their techniques and strategies. BAR 1-0 COM 30'

11 Aug 2025, 01:13:36 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Fermin Lopez GOALLLLL! Fermin Lopez bags a brace! Lamine Yamal gets into the Como penalty area and shoots at the goal but the ball deflects and falls to Fermin's feet who hits it in the left hand top corner of Como's goal. BAR 2-0 COM 35'

11 Aug 2025, 01:16:16 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Raphinha GOALLLLL! Barca are running away with this! Raphinha smashes the ball into the back of the net after Rashford plays a perfect pass across. Como's evening could get a bit messy. BAR 3-0 COM 37'

11 Aug 2025, 01:20:39 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Yamal Scores! Lamine Yamal gets on the scoresheet as Raphinha presses high and tucks the ball from the Como defender and passing to Yamal to score. Como players protest to the ref but the goal stands. BAR 4-0 COM 42'

11 Aug 2025, 01:25:31 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Rashford Misses A Sitter Lamine Yamal snatches the ball from the Como defender and passes it to Rashford who is behind the defence. The Englishman beats the defender and the goalkeeper but his shot is wide off the post. BAR 4-0 COM 45+2'

11 Aug 2025, 01:26:25 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: HT Niceeeeee pic.twitter.com/0TrNMESF6G — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 10, 2025

11 Aug 2025, 01:43:52 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Second-half Gets Underway Second-half underway with Barca making two changes - Rashford and Eric off for Ferran Torres and Jules Kounde.

11 Aug 2025, 01:46:37 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Lamine Yamal Brace Oh My Word! What a GOAL! Lamine Yamal scores his second but what a move that was from Barcelona. Keita Balde feeds Ferran Torres, who then turns and passes it to Yamal and the youngster makes no mistake by burying it into the Como goal. BAR 5-0 COM 49'

11 Aug 2025, 01:56:49 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Lucas da Cunha Shot Goes Wide Como have a shot on target as Lucas da Cunha has a shot from the edge of Barca penalty box but it goes agonisingly wide. BAR 5-0 COM 58'

11 Aug 2025, 02:02:05 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Yamal On Hat-trick Barca again on their lung-bursting run as Lamine Yamal lines one up and shoots from distance but Como goalie collects it coolly. BAR 5-0 COM 64'

11 Aug 2025, 02:08:47 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Sergi Roberto Gets A Standing Ovation Ex-Barca player Sergio Roberto is subbed off and receives a warm applause from the crowd especially the Barcelona hierachy, who stand up to applause the midfielder. BAR 5-0 COM 69'

11 Aug 2025, 02:13:14 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: COM Waste Corner Como receive a corner but the Serie A side are unable to seize the opportunity with it as they let go of the opportunity. BAR 5-0 COM 74'

11 Aug 2025, 02:17:53 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: 10 Mins Remain Ten minutes before Como are put out of their misery against FC Barcelona. The Italian side have been taught a lesson against a high-quality attack. BAR 5-0 COM 80'

11 Aug 2025, 02:23:46 am IST Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Fermin, Yamine Subbed Off Seems like Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal have been subbed off and the duo won't get their hat-trick. BAR 5-0 COM 85'