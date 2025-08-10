Barca 5-0 Como Highlights, Joan Gamper Trophy: Fermin, Yamal Brace Hand Blaugrana Victory

FC Barcelona vs Como 1907 Highlights, Joan Gamper Trophy: Catch the play-by-play updates from the pre-season friendly match at Estadi Johan Cruyff on 11 August 2025

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Barcelona-FC
Lamine Yamal (left)) and Raphinha celebrate a goal. X/FCBarcelona
Here are the highlights of the Joan Gamper Trophy 2025 fixture between FC Barcelona and Como 1907 at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Monday, 11 August 2025. Catalan side ran riot as braces from Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal ensured a thumping 5-0 victory over their Italian opponents. Marcus Rashford missed a sitter but was able to assist a goal for Raphinha. Follow the scores and updates from the Barcelona vs Como match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to all our readers tuning in for the pre-season showdown between FC Barcelona and Como. The Joan Gamper Trophy wraps up the pre-season for both clubs after a summer of significant squad changes. Which team will come out on top tonight?

The action in Catalunya starts at 12:30 AM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Where To Watch?

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Predicted XIs

Barcelona: Wojciech Szczesny (gk), Alejandro Balde, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford

Como: Jean Butez (gk), Mergim Vojvoda, Ignace Van Der Brempt, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Alex Valle, Nico Paz, Maximo Perrone, Martin Baturina, Jayden Addai, Anastasios Douvikas, Assane Diao

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Match Details

  • Location: Barcelona, Spain

  • Stadium: Estadi Johan Cryuff

  • Date: Sunday, August 10

  • Kick-Off Time: 12:30 am IST

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Head-to-Head Record

This is the first fixture between Barcelona and Como.

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Barcelona, Como 1907 XIs Out

Joan Garcia (gk), Alejandro Balde, Ronaldo Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Marcus Rashford, Fermin, Frenkie de Jong, Eric

Butez (gk), Kempf, Valle, Roberto, Douvikas, Baturina, Vojvoda, Addai, Van der Brempt, Paz, Azon

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Marcus Rashford Presented To The Fans

On-loan Man United forward Marcus Rashford is presented to the fans ahead of kick-off agaisnt Como.

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Hansi Flick Speaks To The Fans

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: KO Soon

Kick-off is minutes away at the Estadi Johan Cruyff as Barcelona look to get back into shape up prior to their title defence in the La Liga.

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: KO In Spain

Kick-off and Como immediately attack the Barca goal with the visitors attacking from right to left.

BAR 0-0 COM 1'

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Barca's Chance

Now it's Barca's chance to hit back as Raphinha wins the ball back and Rashford tries to play it back to the Brazilian but the pass is a tad bit heavy. Chance goes begging.

BAR 0-0 COM 5'

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: COM Impressive

Como, coming to the Catalans for the first time, are not fazed by the opposition and are playing some slick football here. Former Catalan Cesc Fabregas really has made Como a stiff opposition.

BAR 0-0 COM 8'

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: COM's Plan - Attack Channels

Como's plan is simple - attack the channels and hit on the counter. Barca are doing all their best to stop that but one good delivery can prove detrimental.

BAR 0-0 COM 12'

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Marcus Rashford Playing Up Top

With Lewandowski injured, Rashford is playing up top for Barca and the Englishman is trying his level to impress in the role and pressing high. A big season for Rashford ever since his exit from Old Trafford.

BAR 0-0 COM 19'

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Goal

Fermin Lopez has given Catalans the lead in the Joan Gamper Trophy against Como 1907. The attacker finds himself unmarked in the penalty area and his loose shot goes past the Como keeper and earns his side a well-deserved lead.

BAR 1-0 COM 21'

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Como Free-kick Chance Wasted

COM receive a free-kick and the they take it but the ball isn't a great one and it lands safely into the hands of Joan Garcia.

BAR 1-0 COM 29'

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Cooling Break

Temperatures are high in Barcelona and the players from either side take a cooling break and also allows coaches of both sides to alter their techniques and strategies.

BAR 1-0 COM 30'

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Fermin Lopez GOALLLLL!

Fermin Lopez bags a brace! Lamine Yamal gets into the Como penalty area and shoots at the goal but the ball deflects and falls to Fermin's feet who hits it in the left hand top corner of Como's goal.

BAR 2-0 COM 35'

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Raphinha GOALLLLL!

Barca are running away with this! Raphinha smashes the ball into the back of the net after Rashford plays a perfect pass across. Como's evening could get a bit messy.

BAR 3-0 COM 37'

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Yamal Scores!

Lamine Yamal gets on the scoresheet as Raphinha presses high and tucks the ball from the Como defender and passing to Yamal to score. Como players protest to the ref but the goal stands.

BAR 4-0 COM 42'

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Rashford Misses A Sitter

Lamine Yamal snatches the ball from the Como defender and passes it to Rashford who is behind the defence. The Englishman beats the defender and the goalkeeper but his shot is wide off the post.

BAR 4-0 COM 45+2'

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: HT

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Second-half Gets Underway

Second-half underway with Barca making two changes -

Rashford and Eric off for Ferran Torres and Jules Kounde.

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Lamine Yamal Brace

Oh My Word! What a GOAL! Lamine Yamal scores his second but what a move that was from Barcelona. Keita Balde feeds Ferran Torres, who then turns and passes it to Yamal and the youngster makes no mistake by burying it into the Como goal.

BAR 5-0 COM 49'

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Lucas da Cunha Shot Goes Wide

Como have a shot on target as Lucas da Cunha has a shot from the edge of Barca penalty box but it goes agonisingly wide.

BAR 5-0 COM 58'

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Yamal On Hat-trick

Barca again on their lung-bursting run as Lamine Yamal lines one up and shoots from distance but Como goalie collects it coolly.

BAR 5-0 COM 64'

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Sergi Roberto Gets A Standing Ovation

Ex-Barca player Sergio Roberto is subbed off and receives a warm applause from the crowd especially the Barcelona hierachy, who stand up to applause the midfielder.

BAR 5-0 COM 69'

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: COM Waste Corner

Como receive a corner but the Serie A side are unable to seize the opportunity with it as they let go of the opportunity.

BAR 5-0 COM 74'

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: 10 Mins Remain

Ten minutes before Como are put out of their misery against FC Barcelona. The Italian side have been taught a lesson against a high-quality attack.

BAR 5-0 COM 80'

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: Fermin, Yamine Subbed Off

Seems like Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal have been subbed off and the duo won't get their hat-trick.

BAR 5-0 COM 85'

Barcelona Vs Como LIVE Score, Joan Gamper Trophy: FT

FC Barcelona ends its pre-season with a comfortable win against Como and lifts the Joan Gamper Trophy!

BAR 5-0 COM

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. IMD Weather Alert Today: Red Warning for Mumbai, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  3. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  4. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  5. Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal For Gaza, Awaiting Israel’s Response

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks