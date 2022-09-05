Live Streaming Of India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: How To Watch IND vs SL Super Four Cricket Match Live

India would need to get the best out of their thin bowling resources and avoid too much experimentation when they clash with Sri Lanka in their must win Super Four game in the Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. (More Cricket News)

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four match can be seen live in India from 7:30 PM IST. The scorecard of IND vs SL match can be found HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE.

In the absence of injured Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, India do not have a lot of options to play with in the bowling department. India went in with five bowling options against Pakistan on Sunday and it did not work out in their favour as Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a rare off day.

After a match-winning effort in the opening game against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya proved expensive and so was Yuzvendra Chahal, who has not at been his best in the tournament. The five-bowler theory also makes Hardik's four overs more critical.

Axar Patel, who is a like for like replacement for Jadeja, can be brought into the playing eleven to lend more balance. Avesh Khan, who was unwell ahead of the Pakistan clash, can also come back as the third specialist pacer.

While Rahul Dravid stressed that India would be looking to play their best eleven in the lead up to the T20 World Cup, the Rohit Sharma-led side continues to experiment. The biggest positive out of the Pakistan game was the performance of the high-profile top-order.

All three- Rohit, K L Rahul and Virat Kohli – showed a lot of aggression and gave India an electric start. Kohli's critics can finally rest after his second successive half-century in Asia Cup. He may not be back to his best but he gave enough signs on Sunday that he is getting there.

Having pulled off two close chases against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Sri Lanka have turned their campaign around after a heavy defeat in their opening game. Barring no.3 Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka batters have made an impact, whether it was skipper Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis against Bangladesh or Danushka Gunathilaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa against Afghanistan.

The Chris Silverwood coached side now has the belief that it can win from any situation. It is a developing squad but India will be wary of them. Another loss will eliminate India from the final race.

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Match Details

Match: IND vs SL, Super Four Match;

Date: September 6 (Tuesday), 2022;

Time: 7:30 PM IST/6:00 PM Local;

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE.

India vs Sri Lanka, T20 Head-To-Head

India have played Sri Lanka 25 times in T20Is and won 17 out of them. Sri Lanka emerged victorious in seven games while one match ended in no result.

How To Watch India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Match In India?

Star Sports Network have the broadcast rights of the Asia Cup 2022 in India. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada will live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match from 7:30 PM IST. DD Sports will also live telecast the Asia Cup 2022. Live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Elsewhere...

Afghanistan: Ariana TV; Australia: YuppTV; Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV), Channel 9, BTV National; Canada: YuppTV; Hong Kong: Star Sports; MENA Countries: OSN Sports; New Zealand: YuppTV; Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports; South Africa: SuperSport; Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye); UK And USA: Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal.