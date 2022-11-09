Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Live Streaming Of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How To Watch India Vs England 2nd Semi-Final Live

IND vs ENG 2nd Semi-final, T20 World Cup 2022: Team India take on England in the 2nd semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

India take on England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 4:10 pm

Team India cannot afford to put a foot wrong as they square off against a formidable England on a tricky Adelaide Oval track in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

While India have had better performances in the group stage compared to England, a high stakes, 'winner takes it all' contest like this always starts on an even keel.

England's premier all-rounder Ben Stokes has already admitted that they have not play their best cricket and the Indian team needs to ensure that a Jos Buttler and Stokes himself don't choose the semifinal to bring their A game to the fore.

Post 2013, Indian teams have struggled to cross the final two hurdles on multiple occasions -- 2014 T20 World Cup final, 2016 T20 World Cup semifinals, 2017 Champions Trophy final and 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal. However, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, The Men In Blue have been a dominant side especially in T20Is in 2022.

When And Where To Watch India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2nd Semifinal Live?

In India, Star Sports has broadcast rights for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The match begins at 1:30 PM IST. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will live telecast the India Vs England match. There will also be Live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant (wk),  Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jos Buttler (captain, wk), Ben Stokes, Alex Hales, Harry Brook, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey.

