Today's Sports News Updates: Man City Aim To Go Top Of Premier League Table

Another big saturday coming up for sports enthusiasts. Manchester City will be confident of climbing to the top of the Premier League table when they take on Fulham today. Among others, Tottenham and Chelsea will also be in action. AFC Asian Champions Leauge final's first leg also takes place today between Al Ain and Yokohama. Serie A and LaLiga Champions Inter Milan and Real Madrid will also be in action in their respective leagues. In tennis, Rafael Nadal will be in action in Italy. In IPL, KKR and MI will meet in their reverse fixture. Follow all this and other live scores and latest updates right here