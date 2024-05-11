Sports

Today's Sports News Updates: Man City Aim To Go Top Of Premier League Table

Another big Saturday coming up for sports enthusiasts. Manchester City will be confident of climbing to the top of the Premier League table when they take on Fulham today. Among others, Tottenham and Chelsea will also be in action. AFC Asian Champions League final's first leg also takes place today between Al Ain and Yokohama. Serie A and LaLiga Champions Inter Milan and Real Madrid will also be in action in their respective leagues. In tennis, Rafael Nadal will take court in Italy. In IPL, KKR and MI will meet in their reverse fixture. Follow all this and other live scores and latest updates right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
11 May 2024
11 May 2024
Manchester City players Adam Davy/PA

Novak Djokovic Gets Hit On The Head - Watch

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic got hit on the head whilst signing for autographs during the Italian Open 2024. Read more about it here -

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning a match against France's Corentin Moutet at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. - AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
Italian Open: Novak Djokovic Faints After Being Hit By Water Bottle On Head - Video

BY Jagdish Yadav

Today's Sports News Updates: May 11, 2024

