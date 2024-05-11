James Anderson To Retire After England Vs West Indies 1st Test - Read Statement

The 41-year-old, who is England's all-time leading wicket-taker, will call time on his glittering red-ball career after the first Test against West Indies on July 10.
Anderson's 700 wickets in 187 Tests are the most by any pace bowler in history, and he has retained a key role in Brendon McCullum's team, playing four of England's five Tests in India earlier this year.
However, McCullum is reportedly planning for the long term as he looks to reshape England's bowling attack, and on Friday it emerged he had held talks with Anderson regarding his future.
Anderson's farewell appearance will come at Lord's in the first of three Tests against West Indies, before England take on Sri Lanka in another three-match series in August and September.
In a statement posted on Instagram, Anderson said: "Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord's will be my last Test.
"It's been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I've loved since I was a kid. I'm going to miss walking out for England so much.
"But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling.
"I'm excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf.
"Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it's always meant a lot, even if my face often doesn't show it. See you at the Test."