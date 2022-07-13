Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
ISSF Shooting World Cup: Mehuli Ghosh, Shahu Tushar Mane Bag India’s Second Gold Medal

The 10m Air Rifle mixed team pair of Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar Mane defeated Hungary to bag the top prize at ISSF World Cup.

Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar Mane pose for a selfie after winning ISSF World Cup gold.
Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar Mane pose for a selfie after winning ISSF World Cup gold. Twitter (@SumaShirur)

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 9:38 am

The mixed team pair of Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar Mane sealed India's gold second medal at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Changwon on Wednesday after beating Hungary 17-9 in the final. (More Sports News)

In-form Mehuli and Shahu had topped the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualifiers with a score of 634.4 after 60 shots to finish well ahead of the strong Hungarian pair of Istvan Peni and Eszter Meszaros, who finished second with 630.3.

Shiva and Palak got India's third medal in the tournament after defeating Kazakhstan 16-0 in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team bronze-medal playoff match. Earlier, Shiva and Palak shot 574 and qualified for the bronze medal match.

Shiva and Palak finished behind the Greek pairing of Anna Korakaki and Dionysios Korakakis, who scored 579. The top spot was claimed by Olympic champion Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec of Serbia, who shot 584.

Two other Indian pairs -- Naveen and Rhythm Sangwan in 10m air pistol mixed team and Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan in the corresponding rifle competition -- could not make the grade after both the teams scored 570 and 627.8 respectively to finish in the eighth position.

Earlier in the day, India missed out on about five medals as none of the top qualifiers in men's and women's 10m Air Pistol as well as in the men's trap, could make their opportunities count.

In the men's 10m Air Pistol discipline, India had three qualifiers in the top eight ranking round but Naveen finished fourth with an effort of 250.7. Shiva Narwal was fifth with 199.7 and was followed by Sagar Dangi (199.2).

In the women's 10m Air Pistol event, India's lone ranking round qualifier Yuvika Tomar ended seventh with 147.1 points. In the men's trap event, young Vivaan Kapoor shot a brilliant 122 out of 125 to qualify third among eight qualifiers but ended fourth in his match to miss out on the medals.

