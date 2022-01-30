Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad Look To Consolidate Lead At Top, Face Shaky NorthEast United

Hyderabad got their mojo back after a string of underwhelming performances to remain unbeaten in their last three matches.

Hyderabad FC have shown they have it to win games after falling behind, a trait champions display. - Photo: Indian Super League

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 7:14 pm

Hyderabad FC will look to extend the new-found form and consolidate their lead at the top of the points table when they take on struggling NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League match in Margao on Monday. (More Football News)

Hyderabad got their mojo back after a string of underwhelming performances to remain unbeaten in their last three matches. They pummelled SC East Bengal to show character before beating Odisha FC to now sit atop the table with 23 points from 13 games.

NorthEast United are 10th in the standings with 10 points from 14 games, and Khalid Jamil's side would be desperate to snap a seven-game winless run. 

But in Hyderabad, they have a difficult task at hand as the league leaders boast of not only good attackers with Bartholomew Ogbeche at the heart of it, but full-backs like Asish Rai and Akash Mishra who play a key role in the team's balance.

Besides their defensive duties, the pair possess a potent attacking threat as displayed by Mishra the other day with not only his goal but three assists so far this season. Rai has provided five assists and together the duo are one of the main reasons for the team's success.

Hyderabad have also shown they have it to win games after falling behind, a trait champions display. They have gained 10 points from losing positions in a match, the most by any team so far.

NorthEast United have struggled miserably at the back, with Jamil not being able to settle to a steady defensive lineup.

The Highlanders have conceded the most goals in the ISL this season (28). If they concede three more goals, this could be the worst defensive performance for NorthEast United in the league stages of an ISL season in terms of goals conceded.

They have started with nine different back-four combinations in their 14 matches this season.

