Ireland Vs India, T20s: Sitanshu Kotak, Sairaj Bahutule, Munish Bali Join VVS Laxman As India Support Staff

National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman will be India’s coach for the two T20s against Ireland on June 26 and June 28 in Malahide.

Sairaj Bahutule was a part of India U-19 team support staff that won the World Cup in 2022. Twitter

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 8:01 pm

National Cricket Academy coaches Sitanshu Kotak, Sairaj Bahutule and Munish Bali will be part of India cricket team's support staff, which will be headed by VVS Laxman, on the short tour of Ireland later this month. (More Cricket News)

Kotak, who has been part of the India A setup earlier, will be the batting coach while Bali and Bahutule, who were part of the victorious U-19 World Cup campaign in the Caribbean earlier this year, have been handed the fielding and bowling duties.

NCA head Laxman will coach the team in Ireland with the games scheduled on June 26 and June 28 in Malahide.

With head coach Rahul Dravid and the other senior team support staff set to depart for England with the Test squad later this week, the trio of Bali, Kotak and Bahutule has already joined the squad currently playing South Africa at home.

“After the senior support staff departs for the England tour, Bali, Bahutule and Kotak will take over the duties for the remaining T20 against South Africa in Rajkot and Bengaluru,” a BCCI official told PTI.

“They have already been with the limited-overs squad for a while and by the time the senior support staff leaves for England, they will be ready for the task.” The squad for the Ireland series is yet to be announced.

The short tour coincides with the tour of England where India are supposed the rescheduled fifth Test against England from July 1. India lead the series 2-1. Before that, India will play a four-day warm-up against Leicestershire from Jun 24-27.  

India will field a team of primarily T20 specialists against Ireland but a full-strength squad is expected for the white-ball leg of England tour comprising three T20s and as many ODIs from July 7.  

