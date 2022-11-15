Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals And Kolkata Knight Riders Trade Shardul Thakur And Aman Khan

The IPL 2023 trade window is open and Delhi Capitals have traded Shardul Thakur for Kolkata Knight Riders' Aman Khan.

Shardul Thakur played for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.
Shardul Thakur played for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022. IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 8:33 am

India fast bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur is set to turn up for Kolkata Knight Riders in the next edition of the Indian Premier League as his former franchise Delhi Capitals traded him for uncapped Mumbai all-rounder Aman Khan. (More Cricket News)

Thakur, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore, had taken 15 wickets in 14 games, including career-best figures of 4/36, in the 2022 edition but leaked close to 10 runs per over. With the bat, he scored 120 runs at an average of 10.81 and a strike rate of 137.93.

"Shardul Thakur has been traded from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming TATA IPL 2023," the IPL organisers said in a statement. "Emerging all-rounder Aman Khan has been traded to Delhi Capitals from Kolkata Knight Riders."

The 25-year-old Aman, who was bought for Rs 20 Lakh in the 2022 IPL auction, had made his IPL debut last season for KKR. Thakur is currently in New Zealand for the three-match ODI series.

Thakur is the third player to be traded by KKR after getting the services of New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Titans in another all-cash deal.

Tags

Sports IPL 2023 Shardul Thakur Aman Khan Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Lockie Ferguson Rahmanullah Gurbaz Cricket Indian Premier League
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read