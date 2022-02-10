IPL 2022 Auction: Delhi Capitals Looking For ‘More Balance’ In Team, Says Pravin Amre

With a set of four core players already retained, Delhi Capitals will look to pick cricketers who can add more balance to the squad, says assistant coach Pravin Amre, who is expecting a lot of competition in the IPL auction on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

The IPL auction is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

The Delhi Capitals have retained four players -- wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant, spinner Axar Patel, opener Prithvi Shaw and South African pacer Anrich Nortje.

"As coaches, we always want a balanced team, we want that core,” Amre was quoted as saying in a media release.

"The best thing we have done is that we have kept four key players in our squad, we've got a top-order batsman, we've got a wicketkeeper-batsman, we have got an all-rounder, and a quick bowler, so we have done the basics right.

"Now, we want to get seven players, who can give us more balance basically, that's our important goal, and that's the challenge, to be honest," he added.

The lucrative league has been extended from an eight-team tournament as two new sides -- the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants -- have also been included.

"This mega auction is always a big challenge, especially when two new teams are there.

"We know that there will be a lot of competition, we know that some franchises will be having more money, and that's when all the expertise and all the auction experience will count."

The Delhi franchise heads into the auction with the lowest prize purse of Rs 47.5 crore.

As the DC think-tank carry out their preparations in full swing, Amre spoke about the experience and importance of the mock auctions.

"It is done to understand the psyche of other owners, what they will go for, what they are missing, and ultimately it comes down to what we want. To be honest, what we want and how we are going to get it, is the whole purpose of doing mock auctions," he said.