Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2022 Auction: Delhi Capitals Looking For ‘More Balance’ In Team, Says Pravin Amre

Delhi Capitals have retained Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje ahead of IPL 2022 player auction.

IPL 2022 Auction: Delhi Capitals Looking For ‘More Balance’ In Team, Says Pravin Amre
Delhi Capitals franchise enters IPL 2022 player auction with lowest prize purse of Rs 47.5 crore. Twitter/@DelhiCapitals

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 2:22 pm

With a set of four core players already retained, Delhi Capitals will look to pick cricketers who can add more balance to the squad, says assistant coach Pravin Amre, who is expecting a lot of competition in the IPL auction on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

The IPL auction is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

The Delhi Capitals have retained four players -- wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant, spinner Axar Patel, opener Prithvi Shaw and South African pacer Anrich Nortje.

Related stories

IPL 2022 Auction: Three Players With Maximum Base Price Who Might Go Unsold

IPL 2022 Auction, Live Streaming: Players, Base Price, Available Purse, Date, Time And Venue

"As coaches, we always want a balanced team, we want that core,” Amre was quoted as saying in a media release.

"The best thing we have done is that we have kept four key players in our squad, we've got a top-order batsman, we've got a wicketkeeper-batsman, we have got an all-rounder, and a quick bowler, so we have done the basics right.

"Now, we want to get seven players, who can give us more balance basically, that's our important goal, and that's the challenge, to be honest," he added.

The lucrative league has been extended from an eight-team tournament as two new sides -- the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants --  have also been included.

"This mega auction is always a big challenge, especially when two new teams are there.

"We know that there will be a lot of competition, we know that some franchises will be having more money, and that's when all the expertise and all the auction experience will count."

The Delhi franchise heads into the auction with the lowest prize purse of Rs 47.5 crore.

As the DC think-tank carry out their preparations in full swing, Amre spoke about the experience and importance of the mock auctions.

"It is done to understand the psyche of other owners, what they will go for, what they are missing, and ultimately it comes down to what we want. To be honest, what we want and how we are going to get it, is the whole purpose of doing mock auctions," he said.

Tags

Sports National Cricket IPL 2022 Auction IPL Player Auction Cricket - IPL IPL 2022 IPL 2022 Player Auction Delhi Capitals Pravin Amre
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Indian Wells Masters 2022: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic Features On Entry List

Indian Wells Masters 2022: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic Features On Entry List

AUS Vs SL: Josh Inglis To Make Debut, Ben McDermott Returns For T20I Series Opener

Andrew Strauss Encourages James Anderson, Stuart Broad For Being Left Out Of Test Squad

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 16 Live

F1 2022: Max Verstappen To Defend Title In Oracle Red Bull Racing Car

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP

Indian players greet each other after their win in the second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: India Thrash West Indies By 44 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked

Chloe Lemesle, 30, from New Caledonia practices with the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lemesle says she will have to return home before the parade after it was postponed to late April, instead of late Feb., due to a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Brazil Carnival Parade Postponed To Late April

Actor Michael B. Jordan in 'Black Panther' (2018). In the superhero film he plays the main antagonist Erik Killmonger who want to reclaim the throne of Wakanda.

Happy Birthday Michael B. Jordan: Best Performances By The 'Black Panther' Star