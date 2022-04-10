Sunday, Apr 10, 2022
IPL 2022: ‘Anuj Rawat A Future Star In Making’, Says Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Faf Du Plessis

Young Anuj Rawat scored a 47-ball 66 in RCB’s successful 152-run chase against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022.

Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessis shared a 50-run stand against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. BCCI-IPL

Updated: 10 Apr 2022 6:01 pm

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis is mighty impressed with teammate Anuj Rawat in the ongoing IPL 2022 so far and feels the young wicketkeeper-batter is a ‘future’ star in the making.

Highlights Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Rawat, a left-handed batter, has opened with Du Plessis in all the matches for RCB so far this IPL season. But his best came only in their last outing on Saturday when the 22-year-old slammed a 47-ball 66 in RCB’s successful 152-run chase against five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

“The way he’s playing at the moment is beautiful... He's a very good player for the future,” Du Plessis said after their seven-wicket win over MI at the MCA Stadium here. “Comes down the wicket, shows intent, he's a very good player for the future. That's what makes the young guy so good for us at the moment.”

Rawat made a lacklustre IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021 when he was out for a golden duck, which happened to be the only match for the son of a farmer from Ramnagar in Uttarakhand.

Rawat made his Ranji debut for Delhi in 2017-18 and it was only in the next season he impressed with his maiden hundred – a 183-ball 134 – that helped Delhi recover from being 36/5 and seal a nine-wicket win.

In the last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy domestic T20 tournament, Rawat struck 15 fours and 10 sixes from just five innings, while in the one-dayers he had the best average for Delhi -- 58.33 -- with a strike rate of 108.69.

RCB snapped up the youngster, shelling out Rs 3.4 crore at this year's IPL mega auction. “I spoke about him before at the start of the tournament, just looking at the potential that he has... We talk a lot to develop game awareness,” Du Plessis said.

Rawat was not being able to convert his starts initially and had scores of 21, 0 and 26 in their previous three matches. “Finally, in this game I was having the same mindset as previous games but I'm happy that I finished it,” Rawat said.

“It feels great to be a part of RCB, opening with Faf and having players like Virat in the team is a great feeling for me.” RCB next face reigning champions Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.  

IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Faf Du Plessis Anuj Rawat Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ranji Trophy Chennai Super Kings Virat Kohli
