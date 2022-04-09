RCB Vs MI, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Mumbai Indians (60/2) Lose Rohit Sharma After Flying Start In Pune

After contrasting starts to their IPL 2022 respective campaigns, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians clash tonight in Pune. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of RCB vs MI.
It's a blockbuster clash, to say the least. Despite their contrasting fortunes in the Indian Premier League (IPL), a clash between eternal bridesmaids Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and five-time champions Mumbai Indians always becomes much more than a mere cricket match. And the reason is all too obvious. Two distinct camps worshipping two stars. Now, the divide has become even more glaring with the recent upturn of events in Indian cricket, change of guard et al. Well, Virat Kohli has also relinquished his RCB captaincy, but not necessarily the leadership, and the former India skipper was often seen at his animated best even as new RCB captain Faf du Plessis patrolled the 'boundary'. They have in fact seen some success, winning three of their four matches so far. In contrast, Rohit Sharma is having some tough times in IPL 2022. Unlike his national cricket team, the Mumbai Indians are in a rough patch. Another defeat tonight at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, and they will find it very difficult to make the IPL playoffs. Follow here RCB vs MI, IPL cricket scores and updates:
Great comeback from Wanindu Hasaranga. After being pummeled for three fours in his first over, Hasaranga traps Dewald Brevis in front. The Sri Lankan is simply ecstatic. Suryakumar Yadav walks in. MI 60/2 (8.2)
The slower delivery does the trick for Harshal Patel. Rohit Sharma gives a simple return catch to Harshal for 26. Soft dismissal. This was also Harshal's second caught and bowled dismissal in IPL. Against MI, Harshal has taken 19 wickets in 11 games, including that of Rohit few minutes ago. MI 50/1 (6.2)
Rohit Sharma ends the powerplay with a beautiful four off Akash Deep through the covers. The Mumbai openers are ensuring a perfect platform for 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis. MI 49/0 (6)
Two back-to-back boundaries from Ishan Kishan off Wanindu Hasaranga. Mumbai Indians are slowly breaking the shackles here in Pune. Oh, Rohit Sharma joins the part now as he sends the Sri Lankan towards the deep mid-wicket fence. MI 42/0 (5)
SMACKED! Rohit Sharma dances down the ground to smack Mohammad Siraj over long-on for a maximum. Four more for Rohit off the pads. MI 29/0 (4)
Two fours - one each from Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the next two overs. Slow start from the 5-time champs. MI 13/0 (3)
Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma open the batting for Mumbai Indians. As usual David Willey start for RCB. Willey concedes just a single. MI 1/0 (1)
For the first time in history, Mumbai Indians have fielded two overseas players in the playing XI. Dewald Brevis and Kieron Pollard are the only two foreigners in MI today. This is also the second time, a team has fielded only two overseas players in IPL. KKR did against CSK in 2011 while Delhi Capitals did the same against Mumbai Indians earlier in the ongoing edition.
Rohit Sharma (MI): The nature of the pitch looks like it would get better and better as the match goes on. We just need to try and apply ourselves a little more than we have done so far in the tournament. We have Jaydev Unadkat in place of Tymal Mills. Ramandeep Singh comes in for Daniel Sams.
Faf du Plessis (RCB): It is our first game here so we aren't sure what the pitch is going to do. Two wins out of three looks good. We have Glenn Maxwell coming in for Shanefane Rutherford.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
Faf du Plessis has won the toss and RCB will field first.
The playing strip has a good layer of grass and the pacer bowlers will get great help from this pitch. It will have good bounce and pace.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of a blockbuster match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
