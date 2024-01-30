Inter Miami Vs Al-Nassr, Club Friendly, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo Rematch

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in their second Riyash Season Cup 2024, pre-season friendly match. This will be the first time the pair will come across each other since leaving Europe for the United States of America and Saudi Arabia, respectively.
Despite being billed as a rematch between two of football's greatest players, there is a possibility that it turns out to be a one-sided affair. At the time of writing, Ronaldo is nursing a minor injury and is in a race against time to be fit for his reunion with Messi.
The extent of Ronaldo's injury is not clear, although his afflictions did force Al-Nassr to cancel their friendly tour of China, much to the dismay of fans worldwide.
Between them, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo share a whopping 13 Ballon d'Or titles, with the former winning eight to the latter's five. At the peak of their powers, the duo were on the opposite sides of an era-defining rivalry between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, with games between the clubs often turning into showcases of the pair's individual talents.
Feb 1 - Inter Miami vs Al-Nassr
Feb 4 - Inter Miami vs Hong Kong XI
Feb 7 - Inter Miami vs Vissel Kobe
Feb 15 - Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys
When will the Inter Miami vs Al-Nassr match take place?
The Inter Miami vs Al-Hilal match will take place on February 1, 2024, at 11:30 PM IST.
Where will the Inter Miami vs Al-Nassr match take place?
The Inter Miami vs Al-Nassr match will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Where to watch Inter Miami vs Al-Nassr on TV, live?
No TV channel has picked the Inter Miami vs Al-Nassr match for broadcast, yet.
Where to live streaming the Inter Miami vs Al-Nassr match?
Apple TV will live stream the Inter Miami vs Al-Nassr match, although under its premium subscription plan.