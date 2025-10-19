Nashville Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, Major League Soccer 2025: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In MLS Action

Nashville play Inter Miami in MLS 2025 on Oct 19
Inter Miami will see the return of Lionel Messi as their skipper
The Herons are third in the Eastern Conference points table
Nashville will gear up to welcome Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami CF in the Major League Soccer (MLS) Eastern Conference fixture on Sunday, October 19 (IST) at Geodis Park.
Nashville are currently placed sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference points table and a win would elevate them to fourth. BJ Callahan, who was previously United States men's football team's interim head coach, is leading the charge.
As for Inter Miami, Messi will look to push his side towards the top after recharging his batteries during the international break.
Match Details:
Location: Nashville, USA
Stadium: Geodis Park
Date: Sunday, October 19
Kick-off Time: 3:30 am IST
Nashville vs Inter Miami CF, MLS 2025 - Head-to-head
Total matches: 15
Nashville won: 04
Inter Miami won: 07
Draws: 04
Nashville Vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Nashville vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 match being played?
The Nashville vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 match will be played on Sunday, October 19, 2025 (IST) with the kick-off scheduled for 3:30 AM.
Where to watch the Nashville vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 match live online in India?
One can catch the live streaming of Nashville vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 match on Apple TV+ via MLS Season Pass in India.