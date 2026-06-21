Indian Athletics Awards 2026: Neeraj Chopra, Parul Chaudhary Named Athletes Of The Year 

The inaugural Indian Athletics Awards in New Delhi celebrated the best of Indian track and field, with javelin star Neeraj Chopra and steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary winning the Best Male and Female Athletes of the Year 2025 awards. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) also honoured emerging talents Shahnawaz Khan and Pooja, while legends such as P.T. Usha, Anju Bobby George, Gurbachan Singh Randhawa and Bahadur Singh Chauhan received Lifetime Achievement Awards. The ceremony recognised excellence across 10 categories, honouring athletes, coaches, officials and organisations for their contribution to the growth of Indian athletics.

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AFI's Indian Athletics Awards
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P T Usha, AFI President Bahadur Singh Sagoo, Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and others during a group photograph at the inaugural 'Indian Athletics Awards' ceremony, launched by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Indian Athletics Awards P T Usha
Legendary sprinter and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P T Usha, centre, being conferred the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' during the inaugural 'Indian Athletics Awards' ceremony, launched by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Indian Athletics Awards Anju Bobby George
World Championships bronze medallist long jumper Anju Bobby George being conferred with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' during the inaugural 'Indian Athletics Awards' ceremony, in New Delhi. The award ceremony is the first edition of the Indian Athletics Awards, launched by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to recognise excellence and contributions to the sport. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Indian Athletics Awards Neeraj Chopra
Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra speaks after he was conferred the 'Best Male Athlete of the Year 2025' during the inaugural 'Indian Athletics Awards' ceremony, launched by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI /Karma Bhutia
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Indian Athletics Awards Parul Chaudhary
Athlete Parul Chaudhary, right, being conferred with the 'Best Female Athlete of the Year ' by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P T Usha during the inaugural 'Indian Athletics Awards' ceremony, launched by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), in New Delhi. Chaudhary is the national record holder in the 3000m steeplechase. | Photo: PTI /Karma Bhutia
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AFIs Indian Athletics Awards
Athlete Pooja, left, being conferred the 'Best Emerging-Female' award by sprinter Hima Das during the inaugural 'Indian Athletics Awards' ceremony, launched by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Indian Athletics Awards Hima Das
Sprinter Hima Das during the inaugural 'Indian Athletics Awards' ceremony, launched by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Shahnavaz Khan, Anju Bobby George Indian Athletics Awards
Athlete Shahnavaz Khan, right, being conferred the 'Best Emerging-Male' award by World Championships bronze medallist long jumper Anju Bobby George during the inaugural 'Indian Athletics Awards' ceremony, launched by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Bahadur Singh Sagoo Indian Athletics Awards
Former Asian Games gold-winning decathlete Gurbachan Singh Randhawa, right, being conferred the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' by AFI President Bahadur Singh Sagoo during the inaugural 'Indian Athletics Awards' ceremony, launched by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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