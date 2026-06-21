Indian Athletics Awards 2026: Neeraj Chopra, Parul Chaudhary Named Athletes Of The Year
The inaugural Indian Athletics Awards in New Delhi celebrated the best of Indian track and field, with javelin star Neeraj Chopra and steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary winning the Best Male and Female Athletes of the Year 2025 awards. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) also honoured emerging talents Shahnawaz Khan and Pooja, while legends such as P.T. Usha, Anju Bobby George, Gurbachan Singh Randhawa and Bahadur Singh Chauhan received Lifetime Achievement Awards. The ceremony recognised excellence across 10 categories, honouring athletes, coaches, officials and organisations for their contribution to the growth of Indian athletics.
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