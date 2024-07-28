Sports

India At Paris Olympics: Gagan Narang Consoles Shooter Sarabjot Singh Who Missed Final Ticket Narrowly

Sarabjot has one more chance to achieve success as he will pair up with Manu Bhaker in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Paris Games

Sarabjot Singh-shooting-paris olympics
Sarabjot Singh. Photo: AP
info_icon

India's Chef de Mission Gagan Narang on Saturday consoled shooter Sarabjot Singh who failed to make it to the final round of the men's 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Sarabjot and Arjun Singh Cheema sparkled in patches but could not make it to the men's 10m air pistol final.

While Sarabjot finished ninth with a total score of 577 in the qualifications, Arjun ended way behind at 18th with 574.

"No one can understand how Sarabjot feels like I do. I faced a similar situation missing out on a count back in 2008 Beijing Olympics," Narang, a bronze medallist in 10m air rifle event in 2012 London Olympics, wrote on his 'X' handle.

"Chin up @sarabjotsingh30 you have one more event.. You got this.. come back stronger and conquer the world my friend."

Sarabjot has one more chance to achieve success as he will pair up with Manu Bhaker in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Paris Games.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Prediction: Who Will Win, Fantasy 11, Head To Head, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Captain Suryakumar Yadav Guides India To 43-Run Win Over Sri Lanka
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka By 43 Runs In Pallekele To Lead Series 1-0
  4. Washington Freedom Vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MLC 2024 Final On TV And Online In India
  5. 'Hardik Pandya's Ability Similar To Ben Stokes But...,' Scott Styris Wants More From India All-Rounder
Football News
  1. Manchester City Vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly On TV And Online In India
  2. Emotional Endrick Unveiled After 'Dream' Real Madrid Move
  3. Ange Postecoglou Hails 'Fantastic' Youngster Moore After Late Vissel Kobe Winner
  4. Atletico And Sociedad Reach Agreement Over Le Normand Transfer
  5. Basketball At Paris Olympics: USA Hoping To Have Embiid, Davis And Durant Available For Opener
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Brands London 2012 Gold Pinnacle Of Career: 'It Is Once In A Lifetime'
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Makes Dominant Start To Gold Medal Bid
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz Races Into Second Round
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Swiatek Opens Bid With Straight-Sets Win Over Begu
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'What Kind Of Democracy?': Bombay High Court Pulls Up Cop For Action Against Professor
  2. Delhi: 1 Student Dead, 2 Missing After Basement Of IAS Coaching Centre Filled With Water, Rescue Ops On
  3. Stalin Slams Centre, Terms Union Budget 'Revenge' Against Entire India
  4. 'Agenda-Driven, Preposterous': Top Assam Rifles Officer On Allegations Of 'Favouring' Community In Manipur
  5. ‘Jairam, You Weren't Even There’: Sitharaman Slams Congress Leader For Backing Mamata's ‘Mic Off’ Claim
Entertainment News
  1. Ranbir Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence On 'Animal' Criticism: I Don’t Really Agree With Them
  2. Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Cross Paths At An Event Amid Break-Up Rumours- Watch Video
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Cheer For Team India
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark In India
  5. Ranveer Singh Confirms His Next With Aditya Dhar, To Share Screen With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna And Arjun Rampal
US News
  1. Cinnamon Recall: FDA Warns Of High Lead Levels In ALB Flavor Cinnamon Powder Across Four States
  2. NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges
  3. How To Protect Your Car In Peak Summer
  4. 4 Family Members From 'The Nelons' Gospel Group Among 7 Dead In Wyoming Plane Crash
  5. 'Obviously A Sarcastic Comment': JD Vance Defends 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark Amid Heavy Backlash
World News
  1. Cinnamon Recall: FDA Warns Of High Lead Levels In ALB Flavor Cinnamon Powder Across Four States
  2. At Least 10 Killed In Rocket Attack On Israel-Occupied Golan Heights
  3. NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges
  4. How To Protect Your Car In Peak Summer
  5. South Korea Wrongly Introduced As North Korea At Paris Olympics
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs