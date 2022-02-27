IND Vs SL: Ishan Kishan's Scan Report 'Normal' But Out Of 3rd T20I Against Sri Lanka

India will eye a series clean sweep against Sri Lanka on Sunday, but the hosts will be without opener Ishan Kishan. The two sides meet in the third and final T20 International at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

3rd T20I Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

Kishan, 23, took a blow to his head in the second match on Saturday. The Indian cricket board (BCCI) said Sunday in a release that "Ishan is ruled out of the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka."

The wicketkeeper-batter was admitted to a city hospital and underwent a brain scan after being struck on the head by a Lahiru Kumara bouncer.

"Team India wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan was struck on the head while batting in 2nd T2OI at Dharamsala on Saturday. Accompanied by a Team Doctor, he was taken to a local hospital last night for a check-up where a CT scan was conducted. The findings of the CT scan are normal," the statement added.

The BCCI further said that its medical team will continue to "closely monitor his signs of concussion".

Kishan, who made 16 from 15 deliveries on Saturday, was hit on the head by Kumara in the fourth over during India's run chase. He had removed his helmet immediately before India's medical team ran to the field for the concussion test.

Kishan was admitted to Fortis Hospital for a brain scan. He stayed overnight at the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Now, either Mayank Agarwal or Venkatesh Iyer could open the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma.

Batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav, and pacer Deepak Chahar are already out of the series with injuries.

India already have clinched the three-match T20I series, having won the first and second game by seven wickets and 62 runs respectively.

(With PTI inputs)