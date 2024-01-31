Indian cricket team will look to settle the score against England in Vizag sans Virat Kohli in the second Test match of the five-Test series. Kohli had pulled out of the first two matches of the series citing 'personal reasons'. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked the fans and media to avoid any talk about Kohli's personal life however, some social accounts couldn't keep shut. (More Cricket News)
IND Vs ENG: Virat Kohli's Brother Slams Fake News On Their Mother's Health
Team India's star batter Virat Kohli has not divulged any details for his absence from the first two Test matches
News spread across social that Kohli's mother isn't keeping well and it seems the batter's absence is down to the very reason. However, Kohli's brother Vikas took to Instagram to slam those rumours and simply stating that all's well regarding their mother.
"Hello everyone. I have noticed that there is this fake news about our mom's health been circulating around. Let me clear that our mom is absolutely fit and fine. Also, I would request everyone and also the media, not to spread such news without proper information," Vikas wrote in a post on Instagram.
Earlier, BCCI released a statement regarding Kohli that read," Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming Test series against England, citing personal reasons."
"Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention," the statement further read.
"The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series.
With India already without KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja for the second Test, the selectors have roped in Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar and Washington Sundar for the second Test.