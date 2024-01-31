IND Vs ENG: Former England Captain Michael Vaughan Says India Wouldn't Have Lost Hyderabad Test Under Virat Kohli

India are truly under cosh with injuries piling up and already 1-0 down in the five-match series against Ben Stokes-led England. Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has sparked captaincy conversation by stating that the home team wouldn't have lost the Test if their skipper was Virat Kohli. The Rohit Sharma-led team, with the absence of Kohli, lost by 28 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, their first-ever defeat at the venue. (Streaming | More Cricket News)