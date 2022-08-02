Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
ICC Women’s T20 Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Attains Career-Best 3rd Spot After CWG 2022 Fifty Vs Pakistan

India batter Smriti Mandhana scored a match-winning unbeaten 63 off 42 balls against Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games 2022 group game.

BCCI

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 4:39 pm

On the back of her unbeaten half-century against Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022, star India opener Smriti Mandhana has moved a rug up to a career-best third position in the ICC T20 rankings for batters. (More Cricket News)

Mandhana, who scored 24 in India's game against Australia in Birmingham, followed it up with a match-winning unbeaten 63 off 42 balls against Pakistan. She has overtaken New Zealand's Sophie Devine and reached within two rating points of Australia's Beth Mooney.

Mooney with 707 rating points is at the second position while her compatriot Meg Lanning continues to lead the rankings for the batters after regaining the top spot last week. Lanning has 733 rating points.

The left-handed Mandhana, a formerly top-ranked batter in ODIs, has been ranked third in T20Is in the past too, reaching that position for the first time in 2019 and having last held third position in October last year.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Suzie Bates has gained two slots to reach sixth position after smashing a superb 91 not out off 64 balls against South Africa.

Australia's Tahlia McGrath (up one place to 12th), India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (up four places to 14th), Pakistan's Nida Dar (up three places to 40th) and South Africa's Chloe Tryon (up five places to 47th) have also made considerable progress among batters.

Also, Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has moved up in all three lists -- batters, bowlers and all-rounders -- after shining with the bat against India and with the ball against Barbados.

Gardner's knock of 52 not out in the opening match has lifted her five places to 11th in the batters list while her haul of two for six against Barbados has taken her from 45th to 26th spot in bowling. She has reached a career-best third position among all-rounders.

With regards to rankings for bowlers, Australian left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen, who took four for 22 against India, has moved up two slots to fourth position. The list is led by England's Sophie Ecclestone.

India pacer Renuka Singh, after grabbing a career-best 4/18 against Australia, has jumped 48 places to the 49th spot.

