Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5, Live Updates: PV Sindhu-Led India Eye Badminton Gold

India so far have won nine medals with three gold, three silver and three bronze and are currently placed at sixth in the Commonwealth Games 2022 medals tally. Follow CWG 2022 Day 5 Live.

Lakshya Sen is a part of the Indian badminton mixed team that play Malaysia in final at CWG 2022.

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 1:03 pm

Three Indian teams will stand on the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 podium on Tuesday in yet another exciting day in Birmingham. After a exciting Day 4, all eyes will be on the Indian women's lawn bowls fours team as the quartet of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey will face South Africa in the gold medal clash. Also, a star-studded Indian mixed team badminton comprising PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and etc. take on traditional powerhouse Malaysia for the top spot. Paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai will lead India against Singapore in the men’s team final. In Athletics, Muhammad Anees Yahiya and Murali Sreeshankar (men’s long jump), Tejaswini Shakar (men's high jump), Manpreet Kaur (women’s shot put) will be in action in their qualifying rounds. India Dutee Chand too will run in the women’s 100m heats. India can expect a medal in the women’s discus throw final through Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon. Rohit Tokas faces Ghana’s Alfred Kotey for a quarterfinal place in men’s welterweight boxing event. Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team eyeing third-straight win in the ongoing CWG 2022 when they take on England in a Pool A game.

CWG 2022 Full Coverage | Sports News

    Get, Set, Ready!

    Onus On Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan

    Just like badminton, India too dominated at Gold Coast four years back with men's team, women's team gold. With the Manika Batra-led women's team ousted in the quarterfinals itself, the onus will be on the men to defend their title and keep the Indian flag flying at the top.

    Can India Shuttlers Defend Mixed Team Crown?

    India are the defending mixed team badminton champions. In 2018 at Gold Coast, India defeated Malaysia in the final for a gold medal medal. Can India repeat history?   

    Greetings

    Tuesday is going to be a great day for India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. India has already confirmed three podium finishes but the medal count is expected to increase on the day of everything goes well.   

