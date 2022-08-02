Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5, Live Updates: PV Sindhu-Led India Eye Badminton Gold

India so far have won nine medals with three gold, three silver and three bronze and are currently placed at sixth in the Commonwealth Games 2022 medals tally. Follow CWG 2022 Day 5 Live.
This is not the first time that the TMC has been hit by a scandal. But the party’s response shows the teacher recruitment scam is different from others.
A foreign correspondent's recollection of ties developed while covering the Sri Lanka conflict in the 1980s
Can there be eternal friendships in our otherwise transient lives? How could I then forget all about my childhood friend, Dinesh?
Unusual bonds, forged out of adversity, grudging accommodation and mutual respect, on the margins of society
Sticking together in crisis is a hallmark of true friendship. The 2020 Delhi riots and the Covid lockdown that followed, threw up some memorable examples.
Three Indian teams will stand on the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 podium on Tuesday in yet another exciting day in Birmingham. After a exciting Day 4, all eyes will be on the Indian women's lawn bowls fours team as the quartet of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey will face South Africa in the gold medal clash. Also, a star-studded Indian mixed team badminton comprising PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and etc. take on traditional powerhouse Malaysia for the top spot. Paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai will lead India against Singapore in the men’s team final. In Athletics, Muhammad Anees Yahiya and Murali Sreeshankar (men’s long jump), Tejaswini Shakar (men's high jump), Manpreet Kaur (women’s shot put) will be in action in their qualifying rounds. India Dutee Chand too will run in the women’s 100m heats. India can expect a medal in the women’s discus throw final through Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon. Rohit Tokas faces Ghana’s Alfred Kotey for a quarterfinal place in men’s welterweight boxing event. Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team eyeing third-straight win in the ongoing CWG 2022 when they take on England in a Pool A game.
CWG 2022 Full Coverage | Sports News
📍 The Alexander Stadium.— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 2, 2022
Who's ready for some athletics?#B2022 pic.twitter.com/uWg0xaruWK
Just like badminton, India too dominated at Gold Coast four years back with men's team, women's team gold. With the Manika Batra-led women's team ousted in the quarterfinals itself, the onus will be on the men to defend their title and keep the Indian flag flying at the top.
India are the defending mixed team badminton champions. In 2018 at Gold Coast, India defeated Malaysia in the final for a gold medal medal. Can India repeat history?
QUEST FOR GOLD🥇! 🔥⚔️— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 2, 2022
Team 🇮🇳 will face off against 3️⃣ times #CWG mixed event champions- 🇲🇾, to defend🛡 their 2018 Gold medal 🥇
Let’s get the Gold, champs! 👊@himantabiswa | @sanjay091968 #Commonwealthgames #B2022 #CWG2022 #Badminton @birminghamcg22 pic.twitter.com/3hUPHgMb7d
Tuesday is going to be a great day for India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. India has already confirmed three podium finishes but the medal count is expected to increase on the day of everything goes well.
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans