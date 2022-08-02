Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Women's Lawn Bowls Team Wins 'Fours' Gold Medal For Historic First

The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey beats South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final.

Indias's Nayanmoni Saikia and Pinki during the Lawn Bowls Women's Fours final against South Africa. Photo: PTI

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 7:48 pm

The India lawn bowls team bagged a historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, a day after getting the country hooked to the rarely-followed game with their inspiring show.

Day 5 Blog | Day 5 Schedule | Sports News

The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final.

It was India's maiden final appearance in the women's fours format of the competition.

It is Indian contingent's fourth gold and first outside the weightlifting arena.

The Indian team led 8-2 at one stage but the South African team comprising Thabelo Muvhango (lead), Bridget Calitz (second), Esme Kruger (third) and Johanna Snyman (skip) made it 8-8 to spice up the contest.

The Indians though kept their nerves to pull away in the last three rounds.

