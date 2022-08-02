Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Live Streaming Of Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5: Watch Indians In Action On August 2 Live - Full Schedule

Check India's schedule for Tuesday (August 2) at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. India will seek more medals.

Indian women's lawn bowls team will take on South Africa in fours final.
Indian women's lawn bowls team will take on South Africa in fours final. AP Photo

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 12:27 am

India added two more medals on day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 with judokas Shushila Likmabam and Vijay Kumar Yadav claiming a silver and a bronze, respectively. India has so far won eight medals (three gold, three silver and two bronze). It will be another hectic day on Tuesday (August 2) for the Indian athletes in Birmingham, and the medal can also increase. Don't miss Indian athletes in action on day 5 of the Commonwealth Games.

Full Coverage | Day 4 Blog | Sports News

And all eyes will be on the women's lawn bowls team. The fours team comprising Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) will face South Africa in the gold medal clash. Also, the Indian badminton team featuring a star-studded line-up of PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Srikanth Kidambi, etc. will take on traditional powerhouse Malaysia for the mixed team gold medal.

Tuesday will also witness the start of athletics action. Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon are the medal favourites on women's discus throw.

How to watch Commonwealth Games 2022?

Events featuring Indians will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels, and also Doordarshan (DD Sports). Live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.

Australia - Seven Network, Brunei - RTB; Canada - CBC; Malaysia - Astro, RTM; New Zealand - Sky NZ; Singapore - Mediacorp; South Africa - SuperSport; United Kingdom - BBC; Wales - S4C.

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the fifth day on Tuesday (August 2). All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Athletics: Men's Long Jump, qualifying round - M Sreeshankar, Muhammad Anees Yahiya - (2.30 pm); Men's High Jump, qualifying round - Tejaswini Shakar - 12.03 am (Wednesday); Women's Discus Throw, final - Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon - 12.52 am (Wednesday).

Artistic Gymnastics: Men's Vault, final - Satyajit Mondal (5.30 pm); Men's Parallel Bars, final - Saif Sadak Tamboli (6.35 pm).

Badminton: Mixed Team, Final - India vs Malaysia (3:30 pm)

Boxing: Men's 63.5-67 kg (Welterweight), round of 16 -Rohit Tokas (11.45 pm)

Hockey: Women's, Pool A - India versus England (06.30 pm).

Lawn Bowl: Women's Fours, Gold medal match - India ve South Africa (4.15 PM); Women's Pair, round 1 - (1 PM); Women's Triples, round 1 - (1 PM); Men's Singles, round 1 - (4.15 pm); Men's Four, round 1 - (8.45 pm); Men's Triples, round 2 - (8.45 pm).

Squash: Women's Singles, plate semi-finals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla - 8.30 pm; Men's Singles, semi-final - Saurav Ghosal vs Paul Coll of New Zealand (9.15 pm).

Swimming: Men's 200m Backstroke, heat 2 - Srihari Natraj (3.04 pm); Men's 1500m Freestyle, heat 1 - Advait Page (4.10 pm); Men's 1500m Freestyle, heat 2 - Kushagra Rawat (4.28 pm).

Weightlifting: Women's 76 kg - Punam Yadav (2 pm); 87 kg - Usha Bannaur NK - (11 pm); Men's 96 kg - Vikas Thakur - (06.30 pm).

