Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4 Live Updates: Ajay Singh Eyes India's Fourth Birmingham Gold

So far, India has won three gold, two silver and a bronze, all coming from weightlifting. Follow CWG 2022 Day 4 Live.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 is being held in Birmingham.

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 2:37 pm

India will look to add more medals to their tally on Day 4 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. After Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli hogged the limelight on Day 3 with their gold medal-winning performances on Sunday, two more medals are expected on Monday from weightlifting through Ajay Singh (men’s 81kg) and Harjinder Kaur (women’s 71kg). The Indian men’s team could also ensure themselves a medal if they manage to beat Nigeria in the semifinal. The Indian women’s fours team will also be in semifinal action in Lawn Bowls. Among the boxers, Amit Panghal, Hussam Uddin Mohammed and Ashish Kumar will be in action. So far, India has won three gold, two silver and a bronze, all coming from weightlifting. The Indian men’s hockey team will also lock horns against England in a Pool B game. Follow CWG 2022 Day 4 Live updates and scores.        

CWG 2022 CoverageDay 4 Schedule | Sports News

  • 01 Aug 2022 / 2:35 PM

    Brilliant Comeback By India

    The Indians are fighting in the women's fours lawn bowl event. From being 1-5 behind, the Indians are currently leading New Zealand 7-6. A win for India will ensure them medals. The other semifinals is currently going on between Fiji and South Africa.  

  • 01 Aug 2022 / 2:05 PM

    All Eyes On Ajay Singh

    The men's 81kg weightlifting event is about to start. India's Ajay Singh is a medal contender in this event. The Indian will face stiff competition from Australia's Kyle Bruce and Canadian Nicolas Vachon. Scotland's Jason Epton lifts first. 

  • 01 Aug 2022 / 1:36 PM

    Big Day For Swimming

    It's a big day in Indian swimming at the Commonwealth Games 2022. While Sajan Prakash will be in action in men's 100m buttlerfly Heat 6, Srihari Nataraj will be gunning for a medal in the men's 50m backstroke final.    

  • 01 Aug 2022 / 1:32 PM

    India Trail NZ In Lawn Bowls

    The lawn bowls women's fours semifinals is underway. India are currently trailing New Zealand 1-5.   

  • 01 Aug 2022 / 12:55 PM

    Gun For Glory

    To start with, the Indian women's Lawn Bowls fours team will be in action at 1 PM IST. An hour later, Ajay Singh will compete for the weightlifting gold in the men's 81kg.

  • 01 Aug 2022 / 12:51 PM

    Jeremy Lalrinnunga's Plans After CWG 2022 Gold

  • 01 Aug 2022 / 12:48 PM

    CWG 2022 Medals Tally

    Where does India stand in the Commonwealth Games 2022 medals tally? 

  • 01 Aug 2022 / 12:44 PM

    Deandra Dottin Retires From Int'l Cricket

    First things first. West Indies cricketer Deandra Dottin, who is currently playing for Barbados in the ongoing CWG 2022, has called time in her international career. The star all-rounder Deandra Dottin citied she was no longer able to "adhere to the team culture and environment." Dottin is West Indies' most-capped international cricketer, having played 124 T20Is and 143 ODIs since her debut in June 2008. The 31-year-old is the fastest centurion in women's T20s. Barbados, who sit third in Group A with two points from as many matches, will next take on India at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

  • 01 Aug 2022 / 12:35 PM

    Greetings

    Welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the Commonwelath Games 2022 in Birmingham.  

