Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4 Live Updates: Ajay Singh Eyes India's Fourth Birmingham Gold

Sticking together in crisis is a hallmark of true friendship. The 2020 Delhi riots and the Covid lockdown that followed, threw up some memorable examples.

Unusual bonds, forged out of adversity, grudging accommodation and mutual respect, on the margins of society

Can there be eternal friendships in our otherwise transient lives? How could I then forget all about my childhood friend, Dinesh?

This is not the first time that the TMC has been hit by a scandal. But the party’s response shows the teacher recruitment scam is different from others.

India will look to add more medals to their tally on Day 4 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. After Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli hogged the limelight on Day 3 with their gold medal-winning performances on Sunday, two more medals are expected on Monday from weightlifting through Ajay Singh (men’s 81kg) and Harjinder Kaur (women’s 71kg). The Indian men’s team could also ensure themselves a medal if they manage to beat Nigeria in the semifinal. The Indian women’s fours team will also be in semifinal action in Lawn Bowls. Among the boxers, Amit Panghal, Hussam Uddin Mohammed and Ashish Kumar will be in action. So far, India has won three gold, two silver and a bronze, all coming from weightlifting. The Indian men’s hockey team will also lock horns against England in a Pool B game. Follow CWG 2022 Day 4 Live updates and scores.

CWG 2022 Coverage | Day 4 Schedule | Sports News