Yuvraj Singh Meets Thomas Muller At MLS Match: A Historic Cross-Sport Moment Ahead Of Canada Super 60

The Canada Super 60 is a new 10-over-a-side cricket league launching in 2025, featuring both men's and women's competitions in an inaugural global first. Backed by Cricket Canada and supported by Yuvraj Singh the league aims to elevate Canada's standing in world cricket by offering fast-paced, high-impact matches and providing exposure for Canadian and international players. The first season is set to be held in Vancouver at BC Place, a state-of-the-art indoor stadium, ensuring international-standard playing conditions from October 8 to October 13, 2025.