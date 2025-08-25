Yuvraj Singh Meets Thomas Muller At MLS Match: A Historic Cross-Sport Moment Ahead Of Canada Super 60

Thomas Muller and Yuvraj Singh exchanged jerseys during an MLS clash in Vancouver
Yuvraj Singh is also promoting the upcoming Canada Super 60 league, a 10-over global cricket tournament debuting in October 2025 at BC Place
The viral meeting highlighted Vancouver’s growing role as a hub for global sporting crossovers
During the Major League Soccer (MLS) clash between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and St. Louis City SC, fans witnessed a heartwarming moment as Thomas Muller greeted former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver. The interaction between the two legends, each a celebrated figure in their respective sports, captured the imagination of fans from both cricket and football communities.
Ahead of the high-energy match, Muller and Yuvraj shared a light moment, capped by an exchange of jerseys symbolizing mutual respect and admiration. The rare cross-sport interaction highlighted the camaraderie among top athletes and was warmly received by spectators.
Star Careers and Sporting Legacies
Yuvraj Singh, renowned for his pivotal role in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup triumphs, remains a beloved figure across global cricket. Thomas Muller, winner of the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany and Bayern Munich legend, has been creating waves since his unexpected move to Vancouver Whitecaps FC earlier this year.
About The Canada Super 60
The Canada Super 60 is a new 10-over-a-side cricket league launching in 2025, featuring both men's and women's competitions in an inaugural global first. Backed by Cricket Canada and supported by Yuvraj Singh the league aims to elevate Canada's standing in world cricket by offering fast-paced, high-impact matches and providing exposure for Canadian and international players. The first season is set to be held in Vancouver at BC Place, a state-of-the-art indoor stadium, ensuring international-standard playing conditions from October 8 to October 13, 2025.