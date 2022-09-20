Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

ICC Women’s Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Rises To Career-Best 2nd In T20Is, Ranked 7th In ODIs

India opener Smriti Mandhana jumped two places in the ICC T20I rankings for women while she rose three slots in the 50-over format.

Smriti Mandhana had aggregated 111 runs in the three-match T20I series against England.
Smriti Mandhana had aggregated 111 runs in the three-match T20I series against England. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 7:49 pm

Star India opener Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday achieved a career-best world no.2 rank in T20Is and climbed to the seventh spot in ODIs in the latest ICC Women's Player Rankings, riding on her stupendous show against England. (More Cricket News)

The left-handed batter had aggregated 111 runs in the three-match T20I series against England. The performance helped her jump two places. Mandhana, a former top-ranked batter in ODIs, also jumped three slots to number seven after a match-winning 91 in the first ODI against England.

Among other Indians, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has zoomed four spots to ninth place in ODIs, all-rounder Deepti Sharma gained one place to reach 32nd position and wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia jumped eight places to 37th following India's seven-wicket win in Hove on Saturday.

Deepti also climbed six places to 12th in bowlers' list. For England, Emma Lamb and Sophie Ecclestone have gained three slots each and are 64th and 72nd among batters, respectively, while Charlie Dean is up to 86th in the list.

Dean is also up four places to 20th among bowlers, while Kate Cross is in the top 10 after grabbing two wickets with her seam bowling.

In the T20I rankings, Kaur (up one place to 14th among batters), new-ball bowler Renuka Singh (up three places to 10th among bowlers) and spinner Radha Yadav (up four places to 14th among bowlers) made notable gains.

All-rounders Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar are in joint-41st position. England's Sophia Dunkley jumped 12 spots to 32nd after leading the run-aggregate with 115 runs in the T20I series, while Alice Capsey is now 20th among batters.

Zimbabwe players Sharne Mayers (up 28 places to 39th among batters), captain Mary-Anne Musonda (up 10 places to 50th among batters) and Precious Marange (up 24 places to 34th among bowlers), who are featuring in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi, have also moved up the rankings.

Related stories

ENG-W Vs IND-W, 1st ODI: Smriti Mandhana Hits 91 As India Women Beat England Women By Seven Wickets

ENG-W Vs IND-W, 2nd T20I: Smriti Mandhana Guides India To Series-Levelling Eight-Wicket Win Over England

ICC Women’s T20 Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Attains Career-Best 3rd Spot After CWG 2022 Fifty Vs Pakistan

Tags

Sports Cricket India National Women’s Cricket Team ICC Rankings Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur Yastika Bhatia Sneh Rana Pooja Vastrakar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read