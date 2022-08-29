Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Hospital In Pakistan Refuses To Hand Over Body Of Hockey Legend Manzoor Hussain For Several Hours

Manzoor Hussain, popularly known as Manzoor Junior, was a part of the Pakistan team that won bronze and gold in the 1976 and 1984 Olympics, respectively.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that he was deeply saddened and aggrieved at Manzoor Hussain's death.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that he was deeply saddened and aggrieved at Manzoor Hussain's death. Courtesy: Twitter (@TheRealPCB)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 9:18 pm

A private hospital in Lahore on Monday refused to hand over the body of Pakistani Olympian and former hockey team captain Manzoor Hussain, who died of cardiac arrest, for several hours without clearing the dues of his treatment. (More Hockey News)

Hussain, popularly known as Manzoor Junior, was a part of the team that won bronze and gold in the 1976 and 1984 Olympics, respectively. He was also a part of the hockey teams that won World Cups in 1978 and 1982.

Hussain, 64, had been suffering from a heart disease and was moved to the hospital on Monday early morning after his health deteriorated. The Olympian was admitted to the Shalimar Hospital Lahore where he passed away.

“The hospital management withheld the body of the legendary player for non-payment of the medical dues for several hours. Later the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) took notice of the matter and arranged payment of PKR 500,000 (USD 2,266) to the hospital for handing over the body to his family,” an official of the Punjab government told PTI.

Related stories

India Remembers Major Dhyan Chand On National Sports Day 2022; PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Hockey Great

Pakistan Hockey Federation President, Coach Criticized As Team Fails To Qualify For World Cup 2023

Hockey Could Die In PAK Due To Coronavirus: Pakistan Hockey Federation

He said it was a huge embarrassment for everyone that a great Olympian passed away and his body was withheld by the hospital for not clearing dues.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that he was deeply saddened and aggrieved at his death.

“Gold medalist Manzoor Hussain Jr was an asset to the country and his services for Pakistan hockey will remain unforgettable,” he said.

Tags

Sports Pakistan Pakistan Hockey Federation Olympic Games Manzoor Junior Pakistan At Olympics Pakistan National Hockey Team Hockey Manzoor Hussain Death Body Olympics Lahore Hockey World Cup Shehbaz Sharif
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read