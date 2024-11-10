Hockey

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Look To Defend Title On Home Soil

After failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics, the Indian team lost 13 matches and won just two (with one draw) out of 16 in the women's FIH Pro League this year, but will hope to make a turnaround in their fortune with a strong performance in the ACT

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Indian womens hockey team arrives in Bihar for Asian Champions Trophy
The Indian women's hockey team arrives in Bihar for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon

Having struggled to win matches the entire year, the Indian women's hockey team will look to start afresh in a new Olympic cycle by defending its Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) title at home, beginning with a clash against lower-ranked Malaysia on Monday. (More Hockey News)

India have won the title twice in 2016 (Singapore) and 2023 (Ranchi) in the seven editions of the tournament so far.

After failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics, the Indian team lost 13 matches and won just two (with one draw) out of 16 in the women's FIH Pro League this year, but will hope to make a turnaround in their fortune with a strong performance in the ACT.

India have fielded a mixed team, consisting of youth and experienced players for the tournament under the leadership of Salima Tete.

Striker Navneet Kaur will serve as Salima's deputy as India enter the competition with high expectations.

The team will face stiff competition from five other nations, including reigning Olympic silver-medallists China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand, in the battle for continental supremacy

The Indian defence will be anchored by a solid line-up, featuring Udita, Jyoti, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke.

In the mid-field, captain Tete will be supported by Neha, Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, and Lalremsiami, all known for their dynamic play.

The Indian women's hockey team arrives in Bihar for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy. - Hockey India
Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Matches Rescheduled To Avoid Insect Swarms: Check New Timings

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The forward line-up has the likes of Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Preeti Dubey and Beauty Dungdung leading the charge.

The goalkeeping duties will be shared between the experienced Savita -- also former captain -- and rising talent Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Sushila and Beauty Dungdung will be making a return to the team after successfully completing their rehabilitation.

The Indians will definitely start as one of the favourites in the tournament, along with reigning Olympic silver medallist China, who are ranked sixth in the world.

South Korea are the most successful team in the tournament having won it thrice, while Japan had won it twice.

It's the start of a new journey for the Indian women's hockey team after having missed out on qualification for the Paris Olympics.

Salima's team, under new coach Harendra Singh, will aim to bury the ghosts of the past and start a new journey with LA 2028 in focus.

Salima had captained the Indian team in the European leg of the Pro League earlier this year, where it fared poorly.

Salima attributed the team's downward spiral to the lack of fitness and mental toughness.

After creating history in Tokyo in 2021, the team failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics this year and also performed poorly in the last FIH Pro League.

"Yes, of course we were disappointed but we can't think about the past and need to move forward. We should move on because if we don't move on, we can never win a match," Salima had told PTI.

"We had to start from the beginning. We had to start from the scratch. And fitness was an area that Harendra sir (coach Herendra Singh) had pointed out and which needs a lot of work," she said.

"It was our mistake that we didn't work on fitness. But since sir came, we have worked a lot on our fitness. In today's level, if you don't have fitness, you can't play hockey because it is a fast sport and you need fitness."

In today's level, if you don't have fitness, you can't play hockey because it is a fast sport and you need fitness."

Salima said the entire squad now realises the importance of fitness.

In Monday's other matches, Japan will play South Korea in the tournament opener, followed by the game between China and Thailand.

The timings of the matches have been rescheduled in view of potential havoc due to a large insect infestation under floodlights.

As per the revised schedule, the first match of the day will start at 12.15pm, followed by the second at 2.30pm, and the last at 4.45pm.

Previously, the matches were slated for evening slots at 3pm, 5.15pm and 7.30pm.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Score: Hosts Set 141-Run Target For Visitors In Series Decider
  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs BAN Match On TV And Online
  3. Spinners, Charith Asalanka Help Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand By Four Wickets In 1st T20I
  4. WBBL 2024: Hurricanes' Lizelle Lee Smashes Record Books With Scintillating Sydney Ton
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia Hand Surprise Call-Ups For Perth Test - Check Full Squad
Football News
  1. Brighton 2-1 Man City: Haaland’s Opener Not Enough As Defeat Hands Seagulls Vital Points
  2. Premier League: Fabian Hurzeler Urges Brighton To Stay Humble Despite Impressive Comeback
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Simone Inzaghi Praises Antonio Conte's Influence On Table-Toppers Napoli
  4. Serie A 2024-25: AC Milan Lacked Aggression In Cagliari Draw, Says Paulo Fonseca
  5. Inter Miami 2-3 Atalanta United: Hosts Ousted From MLS Playoffs After Shock Defeat
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
  2. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time
  3. Gauff Vs Zheng, WTA Finals: World No 3 Calls Chinese Rival's Play Unbelievable After Overcoming Challenge
  4. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Downs Qinwen Zheng To Become Youngest Champ In 20 Years
  5. India's Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar Headline ITF Championship
Hockey News
  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Matches Rescheduled To Avoid Insect Swarms: Check New Timings
  2. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  3. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  4. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  5. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assembly Elections 2024: Jharkhand Gets Poll-Ready; BJP Release Manifesto For Maharashtra | Top Updates
  2. Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Srinagar
  3. Husband Vs Wife, Uncle Vs Nephew: Families Battle Their Own And Others In Maharashtra
  4. Waqf Row: Karnataka Govt Warns Action Against Officials Issuing Eviction Notice To Farmers
  5. 'Unacceptable Under Rule Of Law': Supreme Court Rejects 'Bulldozer Justice'
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  3. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  4. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  5. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
World News
  1. Spain: Thousands Call For Resignation Of Valencia Leader for Bungling Flood Response
  2. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  3. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  4. Qatar Stalls Its Role As Mediator Between Israel And Hamas
  5. Canada Cancels Fast-Tracked Visas For Foreign Students Amid Growing Tension With India | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video