Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Matches Rescheduled To Early Afternoon: Check Reason, New Timings

All games of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy have been rescheduled to early afternoon, so as to prevent potential disruptions by insect infestation under floodlights, the Asian Hockey Federation and hosts Hockey India announced on Saturday (November 9, 2024). (More Hockey News)
As per the revised schedule, the first match of each day will now start at 12.15pm, the second at 2.30pm, and the last one at 4.45pm. Previously, matches were scheduled for the evening, with start times of 3pm, 5.15pm, and 7.30pm respectively.
"Our priority is the safety of players, fans and everyone involved with this prestigious tournament," Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey stated in a media release. "Hockey is being played at a new venue, and we want to ensure that we maintain high standards, while ensuring a smooth and exciting experience not only for teams but also for the people of Bihar who have been eagerly waiting for this tournament," he added.
The decision was made in consultation with the tournament's organising committee, following feedback from teams and observations of consecutive training sessions under the floodlights, which revealed a significant increase in insect activity.
The stadium is surrounded by paddy fields, which at this time of year are home to large insect populations. In response, the Bihar government has implemented environmental management measures at the venue, including advanced drone operations, intensive fumigation and international-standard treatments aimed at providing optimal playing conditions.
Following the protocols used in similar situations globally, seven types of chemicals, including Cyphenothrin, Deltamethrin, and Cyfluthrin, along with cold sprays, have been applied in and around the stadium complex, the release added.
The Salima Tete-led India, along with five other teams — China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand — will play round-robin matches, with the top-two sides advancing to the semi-finals in the November 11-20 tournament.