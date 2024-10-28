Hockey

'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

In a letter to Indian women's hockey bulwark Rani Rampal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the memories that she gave the nation as one of the country's most decorated players "will be cherished"

Former India womens hockey team captain Rani Rampal retired
Former India women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal officially retired at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi after the India vs Germany bilateral series ended there. Photo: X/Hockey India
Recognizing her role in shaping the legacy of Indian women's hockey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on Rani Rampal on Monday (October 28, 2024) following her retirement from the international arena. PM Modi wrote a letter to Rampal, congratulating her for an "extraordinary career". (More Hockey News)

His letter read: "In Indian women's hockey, your number 28 jersey was synonymous with unmatched skill and unstoppable goals. While it won't be seen on the field again, the memories that you gave us as one of the country's most decorated players will be cherished.

"Being one of the youngest players to ever play the game, you brought a new energy to the team when you made your debut. Since then, as a forward, you have pierced through defences, outsmarted goalkeepers and scored over 200 goals with clinical precision."

Former India women's hockey team captain Rani officially retired at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi after the India vs Germany bilateral hockey series ended there.

Indian hockey legend Rani Rampal announced her retirement at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday (October 24, 2024). - PTI/Kamal Kishore
'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

BY Minal Tomar

Modi added specific instances of where Rani shone as India's star striker. "The way your performances played a crucial role in India's victories in multiple Asia Cup editions, your 'best young player' and 'player of the tournament' performances at various international tournaments, the medal in 2018 Asian Games - these are just a few examples of the glorious memories that you have given to lovers of hockey.

“You have been a true ambassador of the immense potential of our nation's Nari Shakti. Redefining excellence and setting a benchmark for younger players, you have shown that there are no limits to what Indian women can achieve...Congratulations on an extraordinary career, and my best wishes for the future,” he stated.

Modi further wrote: “It is heartening to see that you’ll stay close to the game, taking on the role of a mentor for future players. This new chapter is a fantastic opportunity for them to learn from one of the best in the sport.”

Rani captained the Indian team to unprecedented heights, including a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 29-year-old made her but 16 years ago, becoming the youngest player ever fielded by the country. Over her remarkable career, she scored 205 goals in 254 matches.

Having hung up her boots, Rani has stepped into a new role as mentor and coach of the Soorma Hockey Club, and will guide the team in the inaugural Women's Hockey India League starting in January 2025.

