PR Sreejesh Drops Heartwarming Response To PM Modi's Letter Praising His Stellar Career

India hockey legend PR Sreejesh expressed immense gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising all the sacrifices made by the family to help him produce his best on the field

PR Sreejesh
Indian hockey legend and former captain PR Sreejesh announced his retirement from international hockey on Monday. Photo: Instagram/ @sreejesh88
India hockey legend PR Sreejesh expressed immense gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising all the sacrifices made by the family to help him perform to his best on the field. (More Hockey News)

The 36-year-old received a heartfelt letter congratulating him on his Paris Olympics bronze medal and also his incredible career, after he retired from international hockey. 

PR Sreejesh also said that he will continue to contribute to the sport and strive to help the country become a hockey superpower. 

He also thanked the Prime Minister for the letter that he had issued the 36-year-old. 

In the letter, Prime Minister Modi heaped massive praise on Sreejesh for his "monumental contributions" to Indian hockey and his "quick reflexes, sharp instincts, and calm confidence under pressure."

The Prime Minister further added, "I also send my wishes to your family for the immense sacrifices they made off the field to enable your on-field exploits. It was a pleasant experience meeting them along with you a few days ago."

In Sreejesh’s post on X, he thanked Modi for the words and wrote, "Hockey is my life and I'll continue to serve the game and work towards making India a power in hockey, the start of which has been made with the 2020, 2024 Olympic medals. Thank You PM Sir for your faith in me."

Sreejesh’s career has seen the highs and lows of Indian hockey when they failed to qualify for the 2008 Olympics and finished last at the 2012 in London to winning successive medals at the Summer Games. 

After he called time on his career, Hockey India also retired his No.16 jersey. 

