New Zealand Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NZL Vs GBR Juniors

New Zealand are all set to face Great Britain in Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 hockey match 8 on Tuesday, October 22 at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Johor Bahru, Malaysia. (More Hockey News)
New Zealand are coming into this match with mixed momentum, having secured a 3-2 victory against hosts Malaysia in their opener and then drawing their second match against Australia. They currently sit in second place on the points table.
Great Britain, on the other hand, are currently fourth on the table after winning their opener against Australia 3-1 and then losing to India 6-4. They will aim to improve their standings in this match.
New Zealand Vs Great Britain: Head-To-Head
New Zealand and Great Britain have faced off four times in the Sultan of Johor Cup, with Great Britain winning all the matches. In their most recent matchup in 2023, New Zealand lost 3-5 in the 5th/6th place match.
New Zealand Vs Great Britain: Live Streaming
When and where will the New Zealand vs Great Britain, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match be played?
The Japan vs Australia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match will be played in Johor Bahru on Tuesday, October 22 at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Johor Bahru, Malaysia at 3:45 pm IST.
Where will the New Zealand vs Great Britain, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match be telecast and live streamed?
The India telecast and live streaming details for Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 are not yet confirmed. We will update whenever there is fresh information available.