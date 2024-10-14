Hockey

Sultan Of Johor Cup Preview: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

The Indian junior hockey team had bagged a bronze medal at the previous edition of Sultan of Johor Cup in 2023, beating arch-rivals Pakistan in a tense penalty shootout

indian-junior-hockey-team-sultan-of-johor-cup
File photo of the Indian junior hockey team in action against Australia in the Sultan of Johor Cup.
info_icon

Indian hockey is on an upswing currently, and better days are pictured ahead. The Hockey India League has been revived after a seven-year hiatus and its player auction is off to a smashing start, with the talismanic Harmanpreet Singh fetching an INR 78 lakh bid to boot. (More Hockey News)

Meanwhile, the Indian junior men's hockey team is set to embark on another Sultan of Johor Cup campaign, which starts in Malaysia from October 19. The tournament will see the now-retired India custodian PR Sreejesh play the role of coach for the first time with the India colts.

India had bagged a bronze at the previous edition last year, beating arch-rivals Pakistan in a tense penalty shootout in Johor Bahru to claim the medal. They will look to improve the colour of the medal this time, seeking to go all the way.

File image of Indian junior men's hockey team in action against New Zealand. - null
India Vs Pakistan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2023: IND Pip Arch-Rivals PAK In Penalty Shootout To Bag Bronze

BY PTI

Defender Amir Ali has been named captain with Rohit as his deputy in the 18-member Indian squad named for the tournament. Amir Ali and forward Gurjot Singh were part of the senior team that defended its title at the Asian Champions Trophy in Moqi, China in September.

"The Sultan of Johor Cup is an important tournament in our calendar as always. The tournament will serve as a litmus test for the team ahead of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup Muscat 2024 in November this year," captain Ali said in the run-up to the Cup. "All the players are excited to play some intense hockey matches in Malaysia,” he added.

Vice-captain Rohit expressed enthusiasm at being coached by Sreejesh, saying, “We have an Indian hockey legend taking charge of the team, the whole team is raring to go. PR Sreejesh is one of the most experienced players to play for India, and we look forward to making him proud in our first tournament.”

Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: Teams And Format

The tournament will be played in a round robin format, with the six teams — Australia, Great Britain, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand apart from India — playing each other once. The top two teams at the end of the round-robin league phase will battle it out for gold, while the third and fourth-placed teams will vie for bronze.

Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: Schedule

October 19: India vs Japan (1:35pm), Australia vs Great Britain (3:45pm), Malaysia vs New Zealand (6:05pm)

October 20: India vs Great Britain (1:35pm), Australia vs New Zealand (3:45pm), Japan vs Malaysia (6:05pm)

October 22: Japan vs Australia (1:35pm), New Zealand vs Great Britain (3:45pm), India vs Malaysia (6:05pm)

October 23: New Zealand vs Japan (1:35pm), India vs Australia (3:45pm), Great Britain vs Malaysia (6:05pm)

October 25: India vs New Zealand (1:35pm), Great Britain vs Japan (3:45pm), Malaysia vs Australia (6:05pm)

October 26: Fifth-Sixth place match (1:05pm), Third-place match (3:35pm), Final (6:05pm)

Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Squad

Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Ali Khan

Defenders: Amir Ali (C), Talem Priyobarta, Shardanand Tiwari, Sukhvinder, Anmol Ekka, Rohit (VC)

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Mukesh Toppo, Chandan Yadav

Forwards: Gurjot Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Konain Dad.

Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: Live Streaming Details

The telecast and live streaming details for Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 are not yet confirmed. We will update this space whenever there is fresh information available.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 WC: Bates, Plimmer Punish PAK-W Bowlers; NZ-W 34/0 (5 Overs)
  2. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup Toss Update: NZ-W Bat First In Dubai - Check Playing XIs
  3. Ranji Trophy Elite Group A Day 4: Baroda Stun Mumbai By 84 Runs As Bhargav Bags Six
  4. IND Vs NZ: Gambhir To Pursue 'High Risk, High Reward' Approach In Tests Regardless Of End Result
  5. PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan Announce Playing XI, Ghulam Replaces Babar - Check Who's In And Who's Out
Football News
  1. Pep Guardiola For England? Spaniard Has 'Not Decided Anything' Amid Three Lions Job Speculation
  2. BEL Vs FRA: Kylian Mbappe Free To Do What He Wants, Says Les Bleus Boss Didier Deschamps
  3. Chelsea FC: Former Blues Legend Gianfranco Zola Surprised By Cole Palmer's Impact
  4. Finland 1-3 England: Lee Carsley 'Definitely Not' Ruling Himself Out Of Permanent Three Lions Job
  5. Greece 2-0 Ireland, UEFA Nations League: Greeks Continue Perfect Run - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
  2. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  5. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 LIVE Updates: Final Session Begins; 3 Teams To Have Closed Bid For Foreign Players
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup Preview: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League: Full Squads Of All Eight Franchises After Men's Player Auction
  4. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  5. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Hits Out At Canada After After Indian High Commissioner Named As 'Person of Interest' In Nijjar Killing Case
  2. Day In Pics: October 14, 2024
  3. Sajad Lone's U-Turns To Victory
  4. Delhi Govt Bans Firecrackers Ahead Of Diwali Till January 1 To Curb Air Pollution
  5. Did Kashmir's ‘Islamist’ Voters Turn Secular Nationalists In Three Months? 
Entertainment News
  1. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer is Fully Loaded But Doesn't Fire
  3. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  4. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  5. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. India Hits Out At Canada After After Indian High Commissioner Named As 'Person of Interest' In Nijjar Killing Case
  2. Can Two People Really Communicate While Dreaming? This Experiment Claims They Did
  3. North-South Korea Inching Closer To War? Tensions Escalate As They Prepare To Strike | What We Know
  4. Did Ukrainian F-16 Down Russian Supersonic Su-34 Jet Fighter? 
  5. Israeli Airstrikes Continue To Hit Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. Countering The Traditional Raavan Narrative
  2. The Superstar Fighters Making The United Kingdom Proud In ONE Championship
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 14, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Injured Cameron Green To Miss India-Australia Test Series, IPL Participation Also Doubtful
  5. President's Rule Revoked In Jammu And Kashmir, Preparations For New Govt Underway
  6. Weather Updates: Northeast Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rain In South India; Thunderstorms Expected In Mumbai
  7. Middle East: Israeli Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack; Israeli Airstrike Kills Dozens In Gaza Strip| Latest
  8. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 LIVE Updates: Final Session Begins; 3 Teams To Have Closed Bid For Foreign Players