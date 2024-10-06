Hockey

Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach

Defender Amir Ali and forward Gurjot Singh were part of the senior team that defended their title at the Asian Champions Trophy in Moqi, China

PR Sreejesh
Indian hockey legend and former captain PR Sreejesh announced his retirement from international hockey on Monday. Photo: Instagram/ @sreejesh88
info_icon

Amir Ali has been named captain, with Rohit as his deputy, in the 18-member junior hockey squad for the Sultan of Johor Cup that will mark the first assignment for head coach PR Sreejesh in Malaysia from October 19. (More Sports News)

India will begin their campaign against Japan on October 19, followed by matches against Great Britain (October 20), hosts Malaysia (Oct 22), Australia (Oct 23) and New Zealand (Oct 25).

The top two teams will make the final slated for October 26.

Defender Amir Ali and forward Gurjot Singh were part of the senior team that defended their title at the Asian Champions Trophy in Moqi, China.

The launch of Hockey India League's latest edition was announced in New Delhi on Friday (October 4, 2024). - Hockey India
Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Amir seamlessly filled in for the injured defender Sanjay during the tournament, while Gurjot led the forward line, showcasing immense potential.

"The Sultan of Johor Cup is an important tournament in our calendar as always. The tournament will serve as a litmus test for the team ahead of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup Muscat 2024 in November this year," captain Ali stated in a Hockey India release.

"All the players are excited to play some intense hockey matches in Malaysia.”

Vice -captain Rohit expressed enthusiasm at being coached by Sreejesh, saying, “We have an Indian hockey legend taking charge of the team, the whole team is raring to go. PR Sreejesh is one of the most experienced players to play for India, and we look forward to making him proud in our first tournament.

"The mood in the camp has been excellent and we want to capitalise on this by showcasing our potential at the Sultan of Johor Cup.”

Squad

Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Ali Khan

Defenders: Amir Ali (C), Talem Priyobarta, Shardanand Tiwari, Sukhvinder, Anmol Ekka, Rohit (VC)

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Mukesh Toppo, Chandan Yadav

Forwards: Gurjot Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Konain Dad.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Bruised IND-W Face PAK-W Pressure Test In Dubai
  2. India Vs Pakistan, Women’s T20 WC Match Prediction: Who Will Win, H2H, Weather And Pitch Report
  3. IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma To Royal Challengers Bengaluru? Former RCB Star Shuts Down Rumours
  4. ENG-W Vs BAN-W, Women's T20 World Cup: England Begin On Winning Note - In Pics
  5. IND Vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup Stats Preview: H2H Record, Most Runs, Wickets, And Key Figures
Football News
  1. Premier League: Guardiola Not Concerned Despite Manchester City's Poor Defensive Record
  2. Bundesliga: Dortmund Drop To Seventh After 1-2 Loss To Union Berlin - In Pics
  3. Man City 3-2 Fulham, Premier League: Champions Extend Unbeaten Home Run To 50 Games - In Pics
  4. Toronto 0-1 Inter Miami, MLS: Lionel Messi Comes Off The Bench As Team Nears Regular Season Finale
  5. Arsenal 3-1 Southampton, Premier League: Gunners Win 400th Home Game - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Gauff Rallies To Reach Final; Sinner, Alcaraz, Djokovic Win In Shanghai
  2. Shanghai Masters: Returning Novak Djokovic Battles Past Alex Michelsen In First Round
  3. China Open: Coco Gauff Fights Back To Beat Paula Badosa, Enter Final
  4. Jannik Sinner Reaches 250 Career Wins After Seeing Off Taro Daniel In Shanghai Opener
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Beats Home Favourite Shang Juncheng In Shanghai Opener
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  3. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  4. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  5. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Wrap: Meghalaya Flashfloods Kill 10, IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Bengaluru, Rainy Durga Puja For Bengal
  2. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu On State Visit To India | What's On Agenda
  3. Uttarakhand: IAF, SDRF Jointly Rescues 2 Foreign Climbers Stuck In Chaukhamba Peak For 3 Days
  4. Delhi: Man Performing Ramleela On Stage Suffers Heart Attack, Dies
  5. Bengal Junior Doctors Begin Fast Unto Death As Govt Fails To Meet Demands
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  3. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  4. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  5. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu On State Visit To India | What's On Agenda
  2. In Photos: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon
  3. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  4. Congo Begins Mpox Vaccination Drives To Slow Down Outbreak
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'