Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Both the Malaysian and Japanese colts will eye their respective first wins at Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 when they face off in Johor Bahru on Sunday (October 20). The match will be the second of five round-robin league phase games each side will play in the annual junior hockey tournament, before the ranking rounds start. (More Hockey News)
Hosts Malaysia lost to New Zealand 2-3 on the opening day to kickstart their campaign on a sombre note. Their next opponents Japan, too, were trounced in their opener, going down to India 2-4 on Saturday.
Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 features six teams in all, with Great Britain, New Zealand, India and Australia being the other four. The six teams will face each other once, and the top two teams at the end of the round-robin league phase will battle it out for gold, while the third and fourth-placed teams will vie for bronze.
Since the event began in 2011, Malaysia has hosted the Sultan of Johor Cup, which is an international Under-21 competition held every year. Germany won the previous edition in 2023, while India finished third. In all, five countries have won the tournament so far, with Great Britain (3 titles), India (3), Australia (2) and hosts Malaysia (1) being the other winners over the years.
Malaysia Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Malaysia vs Japan, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match be played?
The Malaysia vs Japan, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match will be played in Johor Bahru on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 6:05pm IST.
Where will the Malaysia vs Japan, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match be telecast and live streamed?
The India telecast and live streaming details for Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 are not yet confirmed. We will update this space whenever there is fresh information available.