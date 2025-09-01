Malaysia Vs Chinese Taipei Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch

Malaysia face Chinese Taipei in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025
Malaysia won their last match against Korea 4-1
Chinese Taipei lost 8-3 to Bangladesh
Find out when and where to watch the Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei hockey match
Chinese Taipei face an uphill battle as they face high-flying Malaysia in a Pool B fixture of the Hockey Men’s Asia Cup 2025 at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir on Monday, 1 September. Chinese Taipei, winless in the tournament, will be heavy underdogs against Malaysia, who have won both their matches so far.
Chinese Taipei, ranked 41st in the world, were beaten 8-3 by Bangladesh in their last outing. A brace from Tsung-Yu Hsieh gave Taipei an unlikely lead in the second quarter. However, it all went downhill from there, with Bangladesh scoring four times in the third quarter to run away with a big victory.
A 7-0 defeat to Korea in the opening match has seen Chinese Taipei with no wins from two games and staring at an early exit from the tournament. Only a big win over Malaysia will keep their slim hopes of staying in the contest alive.
Meanwhile, Malaysia stunned five-time champions Korea in their last outing, winning 4-1. Despite trailing from the second minute, the Speedy Tigers scored three times in the second half to seal a stunning comeback, with Akhimullah Anuar netting a hat-trick.
Malaysia are now top of Pool B with two wins out of two, and a favourable result will confirm their automatic qualification to the knockout stages.
Malaysia Vs Chinese Taipei, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match being played?
The Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be played on Monday, 1 September 2025, at 3:30 PM IST.
Where is the Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match being played?
The Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir.
Where to watch the Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live online in India?
The Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live broadcast in India?
The Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India.