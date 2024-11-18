Hockey

India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side

This year, the event will have 10 teams from the continent divided into two pools with India, Chinese Taipei, Japan, Korea and Thailand clubbed in pool A

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
India vs New Zealand, third-place play-off in Sultan of Johor Cup 2024
Action from the India vs New Zealand, third-place play-off in Sultan of Johor Cup 2024. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon

Defender Amir Ali will lead a 20-member Indian squad in the men's Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament, which is a qualifying event for next year's junior World Cup, starting in Muscat from November 26. (More Hockey News)

India have won this tournament for a record four times, including 2004, 2008, 2015 and 2023. They beat nemesis Pakistan 2-1 in the final last year to lift the title.

This year, the event will have 10 teams from the continent divided into two pools with India, Chinese Taipei, Japan, Korea and Thailand clubbed in pool A.

India are on top of the table, enter the knockouts with a clean slate, having won all five matches so far. - File Photo
India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Bangladesh, Malaysia, China, Oman and Pakistan are in Pool B.

Although India automatically qualified for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup as hosts, under the guidance of coach PR Sreejesh, the team will be looking to build on its recent success at the Sultan of Johor Cup.

Rohit will serves as Amir Ali's deputy.

"The Sultan of Johor Cup was a first-time experience for many of the players, yet they showed great spirit in doing well and I am quite pleased with how they performed," Sreejesh said in a media release.

The team will be taking confidence from that performance and will be working towards a successful outing in the Junior Asia Cup.

"The players have been putting in a lot of hard work at the ongoing national camp in SAI, Bengaluru and we have made certain changes to our game to be more effective in defence and efficient in converting goals," he added.

Squad:

Goalkeepers:  Princedeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh

Defenders: Amir Ali (C), Talem Priyobarta, Shardanand Tiwari, Yogember Rawat, Anmol Ekka, Rohit(VC).

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Mukesh Toppo, Thokchom Kingson Singh.

Forwards: Gurjot Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Alternate Players:  Sukhvinder and Chandan Yadav.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Jahandad Claims First International Wicket As AUS Reach 31/2 In 4 Overs
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely To Make Test Debut In Perth - Report
  3. England Vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain; ENG Clinch Series 3-1
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Fit-Again Rahul 'Ready' To Open In Perth After Injury Scare
  5. MS Dhoni Coin Alert: Did RBI Issue New INR 7 Denomination To Honour Former Captain - PIB Has Something Interesting To Say
Football News
  1. ENG Vs IRE: Kane Leads Three Lions To Win
  2. Nations League: Adrien Rabiot Scores Twice As France Beat Italy 3-1, Win Group A2
  3. Wales Vs Iceland Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Matchday 6
  4. Bosnia-Herzegovina Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Matchday 6
  5. CAF Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifiers Live Streaming: Five Places Still Up For Grabs - Key Matches, Start Time And How To Watch
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Defeats Fritz In Italy To Land Major Honour
  2. Rafael Nadal Farewell Match Guide: All You Need To Know About Spanish Legend's Davis Cup Finals Appearance
  3. Rafael Nadal’s Last Serve: 'Gracias, Rafa' - Legend Bids Farewell At Davis Cup Finals On Home Soil
  4. ATP Finals: Victorious Jannik Sinner 'Surprised' Himself With 2024 Success
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Helps Great Britain Beat Canada, Reach Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  2. India Vs Japan Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Unbeaten Hosts Start As Favourites
  3. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN
  4. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 1 Between CHN And MAS
  5. IND Vs JPN, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Deepika, Navneet Power India To 3-0 Victory Over Japan

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  2. Karnataka Govt Planning To Sue Maharashtra Govt Over 'False' Advertisements For Guarantee Schemes
  3. SC Orders Swift Review Of Mercy Plea By Convict In Beant Singh's Murder Case
  4. 'Not An Easy Decision': Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP A Day After Quitting AAP
  5. 'GRAP IV Not To Be Removed Without Court Permission': SC Raps Delhi Govt As AQI Reaches 'Severe Plus'
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  2. Tiger Shroff Announces Release Date Of Baaghi 4 With Blood-Soaked Poster
  3. Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Release Date; Will Arrive In Theatres In October 2025
  4. Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Turns 'Wildfire', Has Explosive Showdown With Fahadh Faasil
  5. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
US News
  1. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  2. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  3. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  4. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  5. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
World News
  1. Sri Lanka: President Dissanayake Opts For Smaller, 21-Member Cabinet
  2. Fact Check: Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei In A Coma? Here's What We Know
  3. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  4. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  5. Ukraine War: Biden Approves Use Of Long-Range Missiles; Russia Launches A Fierce Missile & Drone Attack
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  2. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  3. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Jahandad Claims First International Wicket As AUS Reach 31/2 In 4 Overs
  4. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  5. G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 18, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  8. Delhi Pollution: GRAP IV, Online Classes And Orange Alert Enforced As Air Quality Worsens