Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors

Japan are all set to take on Australia in Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 hockey match 7 on Tuesday, October 22 at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Johor Bahru, Malaysia. (More Hockey News)
Japan enter this match after a 4-2 defeat against India in their opener, followed by a strong 4-1 win against hosts Malaysia.
On the other hand, Australia, the 2016 and 2017 champions, are yet to taste victory in this edition of the tournament, with one draw and one defeat so far. Japan will look to carry forward their winning momentum, while the Aussies will be eager to secure their first win.
The Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 is following a single round-robin format, where each team competes against every other team. After all the matches are completed, the top two teams will vie for the coveted trophy, while the remaining teams will play classification matches.
Japan Vs Australia: Head-To-Head
In their total matchups in the Sultan of Johor Cup, Japan and Australia have faced each other six times. Australia won five of those encounters, while Japan secured just one victory. Japan's victories came with a notable 2-1 win in 2018.
Japan Vs Australia: Hockey Live Streaming
When and where will the Japan vs Australia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match be played?
The Japan vs Australia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match will be played in Johor Bahru on Tuesday, October 22 at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Johor Bahru, Malaysia at 1:35 pm IST.
Where will the Japan vs Australia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match be telecast and live streamed?
The India telecast and live streaming details for Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 are not yet confirmed. We will update whenever there is fresh information available.