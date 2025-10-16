India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch IND V MAS Hockey Match Online

India face hosts Malaysia on Friday, October 17 at 4:05 pm in their final pool-stage match at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Johor Bahru
The Blue Colts sit second with 7 points (2W, 1D, 1L) and need a strong result to secure a likely final berth against table-toppers Australia
Live streaming available exclusively on Ashley Morrison Media’s YouTube channel; no TV telecast scheduled in India
The Indian junior men's hockey team will face hosts Malaysia in their final pool-stage match of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Johor Bahru, on Friday, October 17 at 4:05 pm local time.
India enter the game after a 2-4 loss against Australia, their first defeat in the tournament, while Malaysia have shown mixed results in the round robin phase.
India’s Sultan of Johor Cup Campaign So Far
India started strongly with a 3-2 win over Great Britain, followed by a 4-2 victory against New Zealand. Their thrilling 3-3 draw against Pakistan highlighted their resilience and competitiveness.
The team’s only setback came against Australia with a 2-4 loss, as the Aussies pulled away midway through the game with a quick succession of goals. India captain Rohit and Arshdeep Singh scored the goals for the Blue Colts in that match.
Where to watch Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 live in India?
Fans in India can watch the India versus Malaysia match live on Ashley Morrison Media’s YouTube channel, which has exclusive streaming rights in India. No live television broadcast is planned for the tournament.
India Squad for Sultan of Johor Cup 2025
Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh
Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, PB Sunil, Ravneet Singh
Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Roshan Kujur, Manmeet Singh
Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Gurjot Singh
Standby Players: Vivek Lakra, Shardanand Tiwari, Thockchom Kingson Singh, Rohit Kullu, Dilraj Singh