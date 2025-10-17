India Vs Malaysia Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025: IND Seek Redemption In Must-Win Clash
India Vs Malaysia Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025: IND have two wins a draw so far. Photo: Hockey India
India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Score, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 clash between India and Malaysia at 1:35 pm IST at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium. India come into the game after a 2-4 loss to Australia, their first defeat of the tournament, while Malaysia, with four points from a win and a draw, face a must-win situation to stay in contention for a podium finish. Both teams have shown flashes of brilliance, and with a semifinal spot on the line, this promises to be a high-stakes encounter. Get IND vs MAS live updates right here.
India Vs Malaysia Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025: IND Starting XIs