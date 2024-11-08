Hockey

Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze

The Indian team secured its second consecutive bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, marking the first time in 52 years, with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Spain in August

Harmanpreet Singh with PR Sreejesh and Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh during the ceremony. Photo: Hockey India
The Indian men's hockey team received a special honour at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Congress in Muscat. (More Hockey News)

FIH President Tayyab Ikram and French Hockey Federation President Isabelle Jouin presented the award to the team, celebrating their achievements on the global stage.

The Indian team was honoured for securing the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. The award was presented to Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh during the ceremony.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to FIH for this wonderful recognition, making the 100th year of international hockey even more special for India," Hockey India said in a release.

The Indian team secured its second consecutive bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, marking the first time in 52 years, with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Spain in August.

Hockey India is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Indian Hockey with a year-long celebration. This centenary year honors the legacy of Indian Hockey and looks forward to its future, marked by the relaunch of the HIL and the introduction of the Women's HIL.

