Well before the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry became even a thing, the hockey rivalry between the neighbours was not just a big match for the two countries but also the marquee clash of world hockey. The two powerhouses of hockey world going up against each other with all the historical and political undertones made for an unmissable experience for the players and the fans. (More Hockey News)
A glimpse of that intensity was seen in Moqi, China on Saturday in India's 2-1 win against Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy. The two sides showed tremendous skill, and a bit of passion too, to give one of the more memorable India-Pakistan hockey matches in recent times. The two sides could meet again in the final of the tournament if they win their respective semifinals.
The India-Pakistan hockey rivalry has lost its sheen in recent times. Hockey in Pakistan has been in a freefall for the last decade or so while Indians have made a tremendous comeback in the same time period. The two countries used to rule world hockey at one point and the seeds for it were sown during the British rule in India.
United India under the British rule were the undisputed hockey heavyweights, winning Olympic gold on every single occasion in which they participated. In 1947, India was partitioned into two and Pakistan was born. Like the people and so many other things, the hockey talent too was split between the two countries.
India continued to be the best in the world but Pakistan quickly rose through the ranks. Finally in 1956, India and Pakistan came head to head for the first time in the Olympic final in Melbourne. India won a gripping encounter 1-0 to become the Olympic champions for the sixth consecutive time and the match marked the beginning of the Indo-Pak hockey rivalry.
At the next Olympics in Rome, Pakistan ended India's reign as six-time consecutive champions and won the gold. India wrested the gold back in the next Olympics in Tokyo in 1964.
By the late 1970s, Indian hockey started going down while Pakistan stayed on top, not for very long though. Both teams went on a downward spiral and European sides took over the world hockey.
Even though India and Pakistan did not remain the elites of world hockey, they continued to have great matches among themselves. Pakistan notched up more wins through the 80s and 90s but India always managed to give a tough fight. In the 2000s, Pakistan dominated India but the dominance did not last for long.
By the mid 2010s, Pakistan hockey was in tatters while Indians were on an upward curve. The same reflected in the rivalry too. Days of Pakistan winning more matches were gone. As India started getting stronger and stronger, Pakistan did not remain a match. With time the gulf continued to get wider. At the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, India decimated Pakistan 10-2, the biggest win margin in the history of the rivalry.
Pakistan's last win against India came in 2016.
Tables have completely turned and while Pakistan have not been able to make it to the Olympics for the last three editions, India have clinched bronze in the past two Summer Games.
India vs Pakistan head to head hockey record
Matches: 181
India: 67
Pakistan: 82
Draw: 32
India vs Pakistan hockey head to head since 2010
Matches: 41
India: 24
Pakistan: 8
Draw: 9
India vs Pakistan at the Olympics
Matches: 7
India: 2
Pakistan: 4
Draw: 1
India have eight Olympic gold medals (1928, 1932, 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1964, 1980) while Pakistan have three (1960, 1968, 1984).
The two teams also played one World Cup final in 1975 against each other where India defeated Pakistan to claim their only title till date.